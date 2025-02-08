Best Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets: MVP, Rushing + Passing Yards & More

The best Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl prop bets can be made at various sports betting apps. These NFL betting options include a share of upside plus odds plays, as well as many percentage plays that can help build your profit margins at sports betting sites.

Mahomes has this range of Super Bowl odds in part because of his long history of success in the biggest game of the year at NFL betting sites. This game's popularity is also part of why the NFL betting promos available now are the best deals you will find this year.

For this review of the best Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl prop bets, we will go over various upside and percentage plays, detail why these are solid bets to make and give some information on the sportsbook promos that new customers can access.

Best Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets

Best Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets Odds Sportsbook Click to Bet First Touchdown Pass -150 BetMGM BET NOW Over 93.5 Passer Rating -130 Caesars Sportsbook BET NOW To Win Super Bowl MVP +115 Fanatics Sportsbook BET NOW Over 251.5 Passing Yards -115 bet365 BETNOW 15+ Rush Yards & 215+ Pass Yards -175 DraftKings BET NOW Over 2.5 Pass + Rush TDs +184 FanDuel BET NOW Over 23.5 Completions -130 Hard Rock Bet BET NOW

Best Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets: To Throw First TD pass (-150 at BetMGM)

Andy Reid once said half-jokingly that he would call a pass play on every play if he could. He's certainly likely to do that early in this matchup and since the Eagles lean heavily on the run near the goal line, this is just one of the best Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl prop bets you can pursue via the BetMGM bonus code ROTO2BRP1500.

Best Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets: Over 93.5 Passer Rating (-130 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Mahomes excels in this statistic, especially in games where he doesn't throw an interception. Since he has not been picked off since Week 11, Mahomes has a good chance to hit this target in a wager you can make after signing up for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Best Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets: To Win Super Bowl MVP (+115 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Mahomes is the Super Bowl MVP odds favorite because he's won this award on three occasions. He's apt to make it four if Kansas City wins and Mahomes has a strong game. You can bet on this combination happening once you sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Patrick Mahomes can become just the second player to win four Super Bowl MVP awards in Super Bowl 59. (Gregory Fisher / Imagn Images)

Best Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets: Over 251.5 Passing Yards (-115 at bet365)

The total points NFL odds for this game has ranged from 49 to 49.5 points. That implies a high scoring matchup that will require Mahomes to throw the ball quite frequently. It also makes this one of the best Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl prop bets that you can place once you have created a new account with the bet365 promo code ROTOWIRE.

Best Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets: 15+ Rush Yards + 215+ Pass Yards, -175 at DraftKings

This is one of the DraftKings Swiftie Specials for this game and is themed after the song Fifteen. The good news for bettors is this is a more than viable chalk option that you can make after you sign up for the DraftKings promo code.

Best Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets: Over 2.5 Pass + Rush Touchdowns, +184 at FanDuel

Mahomes has accounted for three or more touchdowns in two of his last three games and five of his last 11 games. This shows how Mahomes has returned to his high scoring ways after an early season slump. Those combine to make this a good plus odds bet that can be made through the FanDuel promo code.

Best Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets: Over 23.5 completions, -130 at Hard Rock Bet

Kansas City is 4-0 in scoreboard shootout games this year. That's a prime factor in Andy Reid wanting to have Mahomes throw the ball early and often. It also makes this a percentage play and one of the best Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl prop bets that you can make after signing up for the Hard Rock promo code.

How to Place Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets

Click on any of the BET NOW links next to any sportsbook on this page to claim your bonus offer. Register and make a deposit to fund your new account. Open the NFL or Super Bowl tab. The best Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl prop bets should be highlighted, but you can scroll through all of the different tabs for more specific categories. Select the prop bet of your choice and it will be added to your bet slip. Choose your stake and submit your wager.

