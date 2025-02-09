Best Super Bowl Parlays for Eagles vs. Chiefs 2025

Building the perfect Super Bowl 2025 parlays for the Eagles vs. Chiefs 2025 isn't just exciting, it can also be highly profitable. We've got you covered with top same-game parlay picks and the best NFL betting odds for Super Bowl 59, available on the most popular sports betting apps.

Bankroll Builder Same-Game Parlay For Super Bowl 59

The first of two Super Bowl parlays is a strategic bankroll builder with correlation, centered around two of the game's top pass-catchers. The Super Bowl 59 matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles has a projected total of 48.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook, indicating expectations for plenty of scoring. With Eagles receiver A.J. Brown and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the primary targets in their respective offenses, they're ideal picks for a correlated parlay.

When crafting a bankroll builder parlay, leveraging alternative lines and favorable Super Bowl odds is key. Currently, Brown's receiving yards line is set at 71.5, while Kelce's is at 61.5. To minimize risk, adjusting these lines to 50+ yards for Brown and 40+ yards for Kelce provides a cushion in case either falls short.

The same principle applies to their reception props. Brown's main line sits at 5.5 receptions, and Kelce's at 6.5. By adjusting to 4+ catches for Brown and 5+ for Kelce, we maintain a strong correlation while reducing volatility—an essential strategy in bankroll-building parlays.

Brown thrives as a deep-ball threat for Jalen Hurts, capable of breaking a 50-yard gain in one play. Meanwhile, Kelce should benefit from a Chiefs' game plan that takes what the Eagles' defense gives them. Under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Philadelphia will likely focus on preventing deep shots, leaving Kelce to dominate the short and intermediate areas—boosting his reception and yardage potential.

Leg 1: A.J. Brown 50+ Receiving Yards (-275)

Leg 2: Travis Kelce 40+ Receiving Yards (-381)

Leg 3: A.J. Brown 4+ Receptions (-380)

Leg 4: Travis Kelce 5+ Receptions (-317)

Super Bowl 59 Same-Game Parlay Odds: -110 at DraftKings

Longshot Same-Game Super Bowl 59 Parlay For Chiefs-Eagles

From one extreme to the other, we shift from a bankroll builder to a longshot same-game parlay for Super Bowl 59. Sticking with the same correlation and game script—where the 48.5-point total trends toward the over—this longshot parlay leans on alternative lines that exceed each player's standard props.

Brown and Kelce remain the focal points in their respective passing attacks, and in a game of this magnitude, offenses will prioritize getting the ball to their most dependable playmakers. While Brown has had a relatively down year, he's still surpassed 100 receiving yards in five of 13 games and posted 96 yards and a touchdown in the NFC Championship against Washington. Kelce has also seen a statistical dip, but has cleared 80 receiving yards in five games this season, including two of his last three.

History is also on their side—both Brown and Kelce put up at least 81 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl 57, the last time the Eagles and Chiefs met with a championship on the line. With a game script favoring offensive production, this longshot parlay builds on their proven ability to deliver on the biggest stage.

Leg 1: A.J. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+165)

Leg 2: Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown (+120)

Leg 3: A.J. Brown 100+ Receiving Yards (+280)

Leg 4: Travis Kelce 80+ Receiving Yards (-210)

Super Bowl 59 Same-Game Parlay Odds: +2000 at bet365

