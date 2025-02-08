Best Travis Kelce Super Bowl Prop Bets: Receiving Yards, First Chiefs Touchdown & More

The best Travis Kelce Super Bowl prop bets are a way to wager on a someone who might be the most wagered upon player at sports betting apps this week. The Kelce-Taylor Swift connection has some sports betting sites creating sets of themed wagers that largely revolve around Kelce. There may be even more of those created in the hours leading up to the kickoff of Super Bowl 59, and that will all but certainly drive much interest in the sportsbook promos available this week.

The Swift connection doesn't to take anything away from Kelce's skills, as he has been a favorite NFL betting option all season long. He's also been on a roll of late, something that has factored into the NFL odds for Kelce's Super Bowl prop bets.

This review of the best Travis Kelce Super Bowl prop bets will walk you through the top wagers at NFL betting sites, detail the various Super Bowl odds on these bets and give you various NFL betting promos you can use to create new accounts to make these wagers.

Best Travis Kelce Super Bowl Prop Bets

Best Travis Kelce Super Bowl Prop Bets Odds Sportsbook Click to Bet Longest Catch Over 19.5 yards -120 BetMGM BET NOW First Chiefs TD Scorer -400 Caesars Sportsbook BET NOW Most Receptions in Game +175 Fanatics Sportsbook BET NOW Over 61.5 Receiving Yards -110 bet365 BETNOW First Player to 20+ Receiving Yards -320 DraftKings BET NOW 10+ Receiving Yards in 1st Quarter -130 FanDuel BET NOW Over 5.5 Receptions -170 Hard Rock Bet BET NOW

Best Travis Kelce Super Bowl Prop Bets: Longest Catch Over 19.5 yards (-120 at BetMGM)

The Eagles have been hit-or-miss in covering tight ends this year. Andy Reid is not about to let a potential personnel weakness go untested, so look for Kelce to see plenty of vertical targets. That should help him win one of the best Travis Kelce Super Bowl prop bets that you can make with the BetMGM bonus code ROTO2BRP1500.

Best Travis Kelce Super Bowl Prop Bets: First Chiefs TD scorer (+400 at Caesars Sportsbook)

This is the highest upside pick in this selection. Kelce is as close as a go-to red zone player as Kansas City has, and it's a big part of why he's scored a touchdown in two of his last three games. It also lands this in a go-to wager section that can be placed once you sign up for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Best Travis Kelce Super Bowl Prop Bets: Most Receptions in Game (+175 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

The Chiefs have talented pass catchers, but Kelce is still the person Patrick Mahomes will look to when it comes to big games like Super Bowl 59. That earns Kelce a prime spot in the Super Bowl MVP odds as well, both of which you can make via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Best Travis Kelce Super Bowl Prop Bets: Over 61.5 Receiving Yards (-110 at bet365)

Kelce had a midseason slump by his standards and yet he still managed to post 62 or more receiving yards nine times this year. He also tallied 220 yards over the past three games. With this game pointing in the scoreboard shootout category, Kelce should hit the over here, making this one best Travis Kelce Super Bowl prop bets available after signing up with the bet365 promo code ROTOWIRE.

Best Travis Kelce Super Bowl Prop Bets: First Player to 20+ Receiving Yards (+320 at DraftKings)

The Chiefs are 4-0 this year in games where each team scores 24+ points. That may be Kansas City's best avenue for success, and that will mean passing the ball early and often. Kelce should be a beneficiary of that, so consider making this wager once you have signed up for the DraftKings promo code.

Best Travis Kelce Super Bowl Prop Bets: 10+ Receiving Yards in First Quarter (-130 at FanDuel)

Andy Reid's early play call sheet should be chock full of passing plays. Kelce is all but certain to be the primary target on some of those plays. If that is the case as expected, he should generate enough yards to win one of the best Travis Kelce Super Bowl prop bets that can be placed after you create a new account with the FanDuel promo code.

Best Travis Kelce Super Bowl Prop Bets: Over 5.5 Receptions (-170 at Hard Rock Bet)

Pass volume should not be an issue for any of the Chiefs pass catchers in this one. That should help Kelce mimic his previous four Super Bowls that saw him catch at least six passes in each game. It's why this is a chalk play that is available to those who sign up for the Hard Rock promo code.

How to Place Travis Kelce Super Bowl Prop Bets

Click on any of the BET NOW links next to any of the sportsbooks on this page to claim your bonus offer. Register and make a deposit to fund your new account. Open the NFL or Super Bowl tab. The best Travis Kelce Super Bowl prop bets should be highlighted, but you can scroll through all of the different tabs for more specific categories. Select the prop bet of your choice and it will be added to your bet slip. Choose your stake and submit your wager.

