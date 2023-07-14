New users can bet college football futures with the best sports betting promos in the current marketplace. The 2023-24 NCAA Football futures market has been released on most major online sportsbooks, which means new customers have multiple bet types and odds available to apply your college football sports betting promos toward.

As long as you are at least 21 years old, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a first-time customer at a particular online sportsbook, you qualify to claim these lucrative welcome offers by registering new accounts through our sportsbook promo code sign-up links on this page.

Due to the massive number of welcome offers available for new users to claim, we've narrowed down a list of our favorite sports betting apps to sign up and claim your sports betting promo welcome offers to use for betting on college football futures.

Sign Up To Bet College Football Futures With The Best Sports Betting Promos

Sign up to bet college football futures with some of the best sports betting promos in the United States.

Start your registration process today by clicking on any of the "BET NOW" links on this page. That brings you to the new customer sign-up portal, where you are prompted to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, home address, email address, and phone number. The last four digits of your SSN and DOB are other required fields to enter to complete your identity verification to expedite creating your new online sportsbook accounts.

Once your identity is verified and validated, access your new account to make a minimum qualifying deposit, then place your first bet on your preferred betting market and bet type. Some sports betting promos wills end bonus bets instantly when you place your first wager, while others will wait for your first bet to settle in order to provide a losing first bet rebate, ranging from $1,000 to $1,250 depending on the sportsbook.

New Users Can Bet College Football Futures With The Best Sports Betting Promos

New users can bet college football futures with the best sports betting promos available, as long as you are a first-time customer that is at least 21 years old and located in a state with legal sports betting laws. We've consolidated a list of the top sports betting promos to claim as a new user today. Select the betting promo code you prefer and claim your welcome offer today by clicking on the "BET NOW" button below.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Register using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim up to a $1,000 first bet offer today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to grab a $1,250 first bet welcome offer now.

FanDuel Promo Code: Enroll with the FanDuel Promo Code and 10x your first bet, up to $200, as soon as you place your first wager today.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code and bet $5 for $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a qualifying $5 deposit.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Register with Bet365 Bonus Code and wager $1 to get $200 in bonus bets when you sign up as a new customer now.

Claim The Best Sports Betting Promos To Bet College Football Futures

Begin your sports betting journey and claim the best sports betting promos to bet college football futures ahead of the 2023-24 season.

You can wager on the NCAAF National Championship odds, such as Ohio State at 7/1 odds, or hit the NCAAF player props market to bet on the 2023 Heisman Trophy Winner. There are NCAAF futures markets that permit wagering on which teams will make the College Football Playoff, along with Conference Winners, Division Winners, and wagering on which teams will go undefeated during the regular season.

There's numerous ways to bet on the NCAAF futures markets when you claim the best sports betting promos in the country. Receive up to $200 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel, or get up to a $1,000 first bet offer that sends an equal rebate with a losing first bet at BetMGM. Get started claiming these sports betting promos to wager on college football futures markets now.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.