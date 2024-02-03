New users can bet on Super Bowl odds with BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS used during sign-up while wagering on one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace.

If a bettor is at least 21 years old, physically present in a state with legal online sports betting, and a first-time customer at BetMGM Sportsbook, they qualify for a bet $5 to get $158 in bonus bets welcome offer.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account and enter BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to seize $158 in bonus bets to take advantage of one of the best online sportsbook promo codes to claim in the country.

Register To Bet On Odds For The Big Game With BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Sports bettors can register with one of the top sports betting sites to bet on Super Bowl odds with BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS entered during sign-up today.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below and sign up for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at BetMGM Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to complete the creation of a new BetMGM Sportsbook account.

Make sure to manually enter BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field on the registration portal to qualify for $158 in bonus bets. Once registered, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 with any of the preferred payment methods available to use at BetMGM Sportsbook, such as PayPal and credit cards. Afterward, place a $5 qualifying wager to get $158 in bonus bets.

Bet On Odds For The Big Game With BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

New customers can bet on Super Bowl odds with BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS entered during sign-up to claim this lucrative bet $5 and get $158 in bonus bets welcome offer available today.

The BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app has to be downloaded and installed when placing a $5 qualifying wager to get $158 in bonus bets. As soon as a $5 first bet is placed, bonus bets are instantly delivered, funded as two $50 bonus bet credits and a $58 bonus bet credit. Each bonus bet credit must be wagered on one of three bet types, including one straight wager, one Parlay, and one Same Game Parlay bet type at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at BetMGM Sportsbook. Bonus bets cannot be divvied into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers, while any bonus bet credit staked on a subsequent wager is not returned with any winnings earned.

Use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Bet On Odds For The Big Game

Sports bettors can use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on Super Bowl odds with $158 in bonus bets after registering a new BetMGM Sportsbook account today.

A $5 qualifying wager, any bonus bet credit, or any other real cash wager are all valid ways to start placing bets on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds. This includes NFL odds, like spread and moneyline, along with NFL futures markets, such as Super Bowl MVP odds and Super Bowl odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to create a new BetMGM Sportsbook online account and place a $5 qualifying wager on the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app after entering BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.