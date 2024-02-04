New customers can bet on Super Bowl odds with $200 in bonus bets instantly from the DraftKings Promo Code when used during sign-up today.

If a bettor is at least 21 years old, a first-time customer at DraftKings, and physically present in a state with legal online sports betting, they qualify for this bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer available on one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to register a new DraftKings online sportsbook account and use the DraftKings Promo Code, one of the best sportsbook promo codes, during sign-up to qualify for this bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer today.

Sign Up To Bet On Super Bowl Odds With $200 Instantly From The DraftKings Promo Code

New users can sign up to bet on Super Bowl odds with $200 in bonus bets instantly delivered from the DraftKings Promo Code after being used during registration.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to create a new DraftKings online sportsbook account today. This brings you to the new customer sign-up portal at DraftKings, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete the creation of a new DraftKings account.

After registering successfully, make a first-time qualifying deposit of at least $5 with any of the available payment methods offered at DraftKings, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a $5 qualifying wager on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to get $200 in bonus bets instantly while wagering on one of the top sports betting sites in the country.

Bet On Super Bowl Odds With $200 Instantly From The DraftKings Promo Code

Sports bettors can bet on Super Bowl odds with $200 in bonus bets instantly arriving from the DraftKings Promo Code used during registration today.

Place a $5 qualifying cash wager on any available online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to grab $200 in bonus bets instantly, arriving as six $25 bonus bet credits. Bonus bet credits must be wagered in seven days before expiring and cannot be split into smaller denominations or used across multiple wagers.

The No Sweat SGP Every Day promotional offer is also available for new customers to opt in, placing up to a $50 qualifying cash wager on any eligible game day. This promotional offer is available up to three days per week and expires after the final game on an eligible game day slate begins. All qualifying wagers must be at least three legs as an SGP or SGPx bet type at DraftKings.

Bonus bet credit has a 1x playthrough requirement at DraftKings. This means bettors must wager at least $200 before any withdrawal requests can be processed for payment. Bonus bets are not eligible to withdraw, transfer, or use to opt into other ongoing promotional offers. Bonus bet credit staked on subsequent wagers does not get returned with any winnings earned.

Get $200 Instantly From The DraftKings Promo Code And Bet On Super Bowl Odds

New users can get $200 in bonus bets instantly from the DraftKings Promo Code and bet on Super Bowl odds within DraftKings' extensive NFL futures market today.

Place a $5 first bet, bonus bet, or any other real cash wager to start betting on any preferred online sports betting markets, bet types, and odds available at DraftKings, including NFL odds, like total and spread. Make sure to check out the NFL futures market to wager on the latest Super Bowl odds, along with Super Bowl MVP odds and much more.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up for a new DraftKings account and place a $5 qualifying cash wager to get $200 in bonus bets instantly today. Plus, opt-in up to three days per week to take advantage of additional bonus bets available through the No Sweat SGP Every Day promotional offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.