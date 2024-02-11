Bet365 Big Game Promo | $2K First Bet Safety Net, Use Code ROTOWIRE

Super Sunday is almost here, so get in on the Bet365 Big Game Promo to get a $2K First Bet Safety Net when you use the Bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE. When using one of the top sportsbook promo codes in the industry, you'll get up to $2,000 in bonus bets if your first bet doesn't win. As long as you're a new customer, at least 21 years old, and located in a state where Bet365 legally operates, you can take advantage of this excellent welcome offer.

The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers (-2, o/u: 47.5) is one of the most anticipated in championship history. We've got two of the best tight ends in football going head-to-head, so if there's a particular angle you think you can take advantage of, Bet365 has plenty of NFL player props betting markets to choose from.

Sign Up For The Bet365 Big Game Promo To Get A $2K First Bet Safety Net When You Use Code ROTOWIRE

New customers can sign up for the Bet365 Big Game Promo to get a $2K First Bet Safety Net when you use code ROTOWIRE.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to get started at one of the longest-running online sportsbooks. This will redirect you to the Bet365 new-user registration page, where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Verifying your identity is also required, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN.

Now that you have completed the registration/verification processes, you can go ahead and make your first deposit at one of the most reliable PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at Bet365 is $10, and that will activate the bonus code for the welcome offer.

Use Code ROTOWIRE For The Bet365 Big Game Promo For A $2K First Bet Safety Net

Check out the details on how to use code ROTOWIRE for the Bet365 Big Game Promo for a $2K First Bet Safety Net.

Just place your first $10+ bet (with odds of at least -500) on any sports betting market at one of the top sports betting apps. If your first bet wins, you'll keep the earnings and all of the glory that comes along with it. If your first bet loses, you'll get up to $2,000 in bonus bets back in return. It should be noted that you'll have an entire 90 days to use the bonus bets at Bet365 before they expire.

Get A $2K First Bet Safety Net When You Use Code ROTOWIRE For The Bet365 Big Game Promo

Let's kick off this party in style and get a $2K First Bet Safety Net when you use code ROTOWIRE for the Bet365 Big Game Promo at one of the most trusted credit card betting sites.

The big game isn't too far away, so place that first bet on Super Bowl odds now. Even if you don't lose, you'll still have the earnings from your win to use on NFL odds.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.