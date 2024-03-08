bet365 Bonus Code ROTONC | Get $300 in Bonus Bets for North Carolina Sports Betting

In less than a week, legal online sports betting will make its mark on the Tar Heel State, but why wait to get started? New sports bettors can pre-register today using the bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC and earn up to $300 in bonus bets for the official launch of North Carolina sports betting.

Users will instantly receive $100 bonus bets on launch day after pre-registering and making a $10 first-time deposit. Then, you will have the opportunity to opt-in to a bet $5, get $200 bonus bets promo or $1K First Bet Safety Net promo as well.

To qualify with one of the best NC betting promos, you must be a new customer at bet365 North Carolina, physically located in the state when placing your wager and at least 21 years of age or older. To get started, click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page and prepare for Launch Day with this $300 bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC.

bet365 Bonus Code for North Carolina: Code ROTONC Gets You $300 in Bonus Bets

🎁 Bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC 🖊️ Bet365 NC Bonus Code Offer $100 in Bonus Bets + Launch Day Offers 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 💰 Betting Types Full-service sportsbook 📲 Bet365 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified March 8, 2024

New users can pre-register with the bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC today. Download the bet365 North Carolina app using your iOS or Android device and sign up now using one of the best North Carolina sportsbooks:

Click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page. This will take you to the bet365 North Carolina sign-up page. You will be asked to enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN. Be sure to enter the code ROTONC, and submit your registration. You should then make a $10 minimum deposit using an easy payment method, like credit card or PayPal. On March 11, return to your online sportsbook app and place your first wager.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTONC Unlocks $300 for North Carolina Sports Betting

After pre-registering for a new account using bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC, you can claim up to $300 in bonus bets on launch day.

Your first-time $10 deposit will earn you $100 in bonus bets. Then, on Launch Day, your first-time wager of $5 or more will award you another $200 in bonus bets or a $1K First Bet Safety Net. You must opt-in to the offer of your choosing.

All bonus bets will be available to use come March 11. Click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to grab this bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC now.

Bet on NBA Odds & More with bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC

Using your $300 in bonus bets, new sports bettors can wager on any preferred NBA odds using the bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC.

Several key NBA teams are in action this weekend, including Celtics-Suns, Bucks-Clippers and 76ers-Knicks. Popular NBA betting odds include moneyline, spread or Over/Under totals.

Click any of the BET NOW buttons and don't miss your opportunity to pre-register with bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.