bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Claim $150 or $1,000 in Bonus Bets for Friday, August 23

Friday is another big day on the sports calendar with NFL preseason and MLB games, so use the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to get in on all of the action. And don't forget that Saturday is the official start of the college football season!

When using one of the most intriguing sportsbook promos in sports betting, you'll have the choice to grab one of the two welcome offers available with the bet365 promo code ROTOWIRE. As a new customer, you have the choice to snag the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net, which grants you bonus bets for a first-time losing wager, or receive $150 in bonus bets when you place a first-time wager of $5.

The board of NFL odds is a light one Friday night, with only three games on the schedule; Jaguars-Falcons, Dolphins-Buccaneers and 49ers-Raiders.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE Details

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Sportsbook Promo First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 Or Bet $5, Gets $150 In Bonus Bets 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified Aug. 23, 2024

New customers, who are located in a state where bet365 legally operates, can get started with the bet365 promo code ROTOWIRE at one of the longest-running sports betting sites.

Click on the "BET NOW" button to get the process of signing up for a new account underway. Enter your personal identifying information, such as your name, email address, physical address, and phone number into the necessary fields. Enter the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. Make a first-time deposit of $10+ using any of the available payment methods like PayPal or credit cards. Place your first wager on any qualifying sports betting market at bet365.

bet365 Sportsbook Promo for Friday, August 23

Before placing your first wager, let's review the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE terms and conditions for both offers.

For the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net, you will get a bonus bet – up to $1,000 – back in return if your first wager doesn't win. If you do win your first wager, no bonus bets will be given, but you will get to keep your earnings. The other welcome offer is much more direct. Just place a first-time wager of $5, and whether it wins or loses, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

Should you receive any bonus bets with bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, you'll have seven days to use them before expiring, and they do have a one-time playthrough feature; this means that you will have to wager them once before you are able to withdraw any of your winnings.

Bet on NCAAF Week 0 & NFL Preseason Odds with bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE

A lot is going on in the sports world over the next few days with NFL preseason, college football and MLB games. Don't miss out on participating in the action with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

Saturday's college football slate gets kicked off early at noon ET with a big ACC matchup between No. 10 Florida State vs Georgia Tech from across the pond in Ireland.

Get started today with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and choose from the great welcome offers from one of the top sports betting apps!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.