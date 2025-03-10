bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Get $150 in Bonus Bets for March Madness Conference Tournaments

Selection Sunday is almost here.

Get in on the Madness of March this week as we steamroll toward the big announcement day for the NCAA Tournament with a $150 in bonus bets guaranteed just for signing up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and making a $5 or more first wager.

Conference tournament play is underway, providing an appetizer to full throttle March Madness. Get a jump on the action by making a $5 bet to unlock $150 in bonus bets – win or lose. You can also choose a $1,000 First Bet Safety net offer if you prefer, but the prospect of $150 in house money to make bets on one of the best sports betting apps in the business is very attractive.

With a small investment that has the potential for a larger reward, bet365 delivers new bettors one of the top sportsbook promos out there. Two conference title games -- SoCon and Sun Belt -- are on tap for Monday and major conferences tip off their tournaments Tuesday and Wednesday. Sigh up now and take advantage of the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE Bet $5, Get $150 offer.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE – Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Promo Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified March 10, 2025

It's easy and quick to get started. To claim the bet365 bonus code using the directions below.

Click any BET NOW button on this page, which will take you to the bet365 offer page. Provide a few basic personal details, enter a username and set up a secure password. Accept the terms and conditions and make sure the exclusive bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE is displayed (paste or type it in if not). Verify you're of legal age to place online wagers in your state and that you're in a location where bet365 operates. Deposit at least a $10 using one of the banking options bet365 accepts and you're good to go.

Bet on NBA Action With bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE

You can now place your first bet and get set to claim your bonus bets. Open the app, find the NBA tab and find a schedule of Monday's games. Pick one, place at least a $5 bet and win, lose or draw, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

Here's an example on how this works. We'll use Monday's NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder (8 p.m. ET). If you place a $5 bet on Denver to win on the moneyline, you'll collect a profit and the $150 in bonus bets. But even if Oklahoma City wins, bet365 still will deposit $150 in bonus bets into your account.

You'll need to make sure your initial bet settles within 30 days of opening an account. Bonus bets need to be placed on odds of -500 or greater. The $150 may be broken down into any denominations you choose, but any remaining balance expires seven days after being placed in your account.

Use bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE on Conference Tournaments

March Madness is a great time to check out all the betting options that bet365 offers once you sign up for the bet365 bonus code $150 promo. Find the same-game parlay section for opportunities of any sport on the docket. The promo area also offers new options from special parlays, odds boosts and profit boosts, plus early payout opportunities.

Conference tournaments are underway with automatic bids and NCAA Tournament seeding on the line. The ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC all get started this week with championship games slated for the weekend. Then it's Selection Sunday and we can all start filling out our brackets and get ready for the 68-team field.

Again, it's easy it is to take advantage of the Bet $5, Get $150 offer with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. Set up an account, place at least a $5 bet and no matter if it wins or loses, you are guaranteed to receive $150 in bonus bets. Use those bets in any denomination you choose. Get started now and be ready for the frenzy of March Madness.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.