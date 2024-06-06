bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Grab $1000 Offer Or $150 Bonus for Thursday, June 6 Odds

New customers can sign up using bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to qualify for a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net welcome offer ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night. You can wager on any number of betting markets available at one of the best sportsbook promos in the marketplace and enjoy the matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks.

Click on the "BET NOW" button to register using bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, one of the best sports betting apps around, to claim up to $1,000 in bonus bet credit, or, opt for an alternate Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets welcome offer.

Make sure to sign up right now to target NBA player props or look into the most current NBA Championship odds ahead of the opening tip-off.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Sign Up for $1000 Offer or $150 in Bonus Bets

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Sportsbook Promo First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 Or Bet $5, Gets $150 In Bonus Bets 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified June 6, 2024

Sports bettors can use bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to claim either a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net welcome bonus or a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets offer available on one of the top online sportsbooks. Sign up today by following these steps to create a new bet365 online sportsbook account:

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to sign up for a new bet365 online sportsbook account. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address into the required fields on the bet365 new customer sign-up portal. Make sure to physically enter ROTOWIRE into the bonus code field on the new customer sign-up portal. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any preferred payment method available on one of the top PayPal betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,000, on any preferred betting market.

Use bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE To Wager on NBA & NHL Odds

Players can sign up with bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to wager and while using one of the most reputable sportsbooks that accept credit cards.

In NBA odds, the Dallas Mavericks are marginal road underdogs at +200 odds on the moneyline ahead of Game 1. Place a qualifying cash wager or any bonus bet credit earned on over/under 214.5 total points, or take an NBA game prop, like the Mavericks' first-quarter spread instead.

The NHL Stanley Cup odds are also available to wager ahead of Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Target Connor McDavid's any-time goal scorer prop or wager the Panthers' puck line odds as home favorites on one of the premier NHL betting sites.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to register with bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and qualify for a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets welcome offer today.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE Terms & Conditions

Individuals must being a first-time customer, at least 21 years old and physically present in a state with legal sports betting with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE in order to claim either of these lucrative welcome bonuses. A losing first bet settled when opting into the First-Bet Safety Net welcome offer returns a matching bonus bet credit, up to $1,000.

A $5 qualifying cash wager must be placed within the first 30 days of registering a new bet365 online sportsbook account to receive $150 in bonus bets with the alternative welcome offer. This also includes mandatory -500 odds or greater (-200, +100, etc.) to remain qualified.

No bonus bet credit from the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE can be withdrawn, transferred or used to opt into other recurring promotional offers at bet365. Bonus bets expire after seven days and do not get returned when staked on any subsequent wagers that settle as a win.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.