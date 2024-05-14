bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Grab a $1,000 Bonus for Tuesday, May 14 Odds & Props

Start the week off with first-bet protection by signing up for a new account using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and get the First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you'll be refunded, in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,000.

By using the bet365 bonus offer to open an account with one of the top online sportsbook promo codes, new users can join millions of other sports bettors on one of the most popular sports betting sites nationwide.

Use your new account to bet on one of Tuesday night's games, Pacers-Knicks and Timberwolves-Nuggets. In the NHL, the Bruins and Panthers meet in Game 5, while the Canucks and Oilers do battle in Game 4.

However you want to wager, you'll get the First Bet Safety Net Up to $1000 when using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE at sign-up.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE Details

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Sportsbook Promo First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified May 14, 2024

To cash in on the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, you'll first want to download one of the best sports betting apps using your iOS or Android device. Then follow the steps below:

Click any of the BET NOW buttons in this story. This link will bring you to the new user registration page at bet365 Sportsbook. Enter basic information, such as your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will also be prompted to provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. In the appropriate field, enter ROTOWIRE as the bet365 bonus code. You will be asked to verify you are at least 21 and in a location where bet365 is licensed to operate. Make a first-time deposit using a convenient payment method, like online banking, credit card, or PayPal. There is a minimum deposit of $10. Place your first wager of at least $10. With the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, your first bet will be protected, up to a maximum of $1,000.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE Terms & Conditions

Now you are ready to place your opening wager after creating an account using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

Here's how the bet365 bonus offer works: Make your first wager of at least $10 on a sports betting market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet wins, celebrate your earnings. If your wager falls short, though, and settles as loss, you will get a matching credit back to use as bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

You can break the credit up into as many bonus bets as you wish. Each bonus bet made via the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE must be on a market with -500 odds or longer and cannot be transferred or used on any other promotional deal. Bonus bets expire after 30 days. Each bonus bet has a 1X playthrough requirement.

Bet on NBA & NHL Playoff Odds with bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE

After creating and funding your account with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, all that's left is placing your first bet.

Beyond tonight, there is a lot of great action this week the NBA and NHL playoffs. Tuesday, for example, will feature the Timberwolves-Nuggets and Pacers-Knicks. The Knicks and the Wolves both raced out to 2-0 series leads in the NBA, but now find themselves all tied, 2-2, entering pivotal Game 5s. The Cavaliers-Celtics and Mavericks-Thunder will face off again on Wednesday.

If you'd rather wager using some great Stanley Cup odds, take a shot at the moneyline for Bruins-Panthers on Tuesday night or anything else of interest to you.

No matter your sports betting preferences, the first thing you need to do is open an account using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. You'll get the First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.