bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE Grants $1000 First-Bet Promo for Celtics-Mavericks Odds

You can jump into the NBA Finals by wagering on Game 3 using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and its $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net. If your first bet settles as a loss, you'll get it back in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,000.

After a loss in Game 2, the Mavericks are headed back home to Dallas, hoping to find some momentum. So far in the series, the Mavs have only been able to score 25 or more points in one quarter, stymied by Boston's defense.

Click the BET NOW button on this page to get started with a new account and claim your $1,000 welcome offer using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE on one of the top sports betting sites in the nation.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE Details

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Sportsbook Promo First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 Or Bet $5, Gets $150 In Bonus Bets 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified June 12, 2024

Signing up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE is incredibly easy because it is one of the best sports betting apps, and you can complete your registration in a few steps.

Click the BET NOW button to access the new-user registration portal. Enter basic information, including your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will also be asked to provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Enter the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE into the appropriate field if it is not filled in already. Make a qualifying deposit using any preferred payment method like credit card, online banking, PayPal or Venmo.

bet365 Sportsbook Promo First Bet Safety Net Terms & Conditions

To claim $1,000 in bonus bets using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, users must be new to bet365, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting and at least 21 years of age or older.

After completing your first-time deposit and wager, all you have to do is wait for your bet to settle. If it settles as a loss, bet365 will automatically reimburse you in an exact amount, matching your initial wager, in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,000. Bonus bets will be delivered to your online sportsbook account and will be available to use for up to seven days with one of the best sportsbook promos.

Sports bettors can also opt for an alternative offer, a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets welcome deal. After wagering just $5, you will receive $150 in bonus bets within 30 days of your wager settling, no matter if it wins or loses. Bonus bets from either promotion can't be withdrawn, transferred, used for odds boosts or profit boosts or used for any other promotional offers at bet365.

Bet on Celtics-Mavericks Odds with bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE

After creating a new account with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, you can bet on any NBA Finals odds until a champion is crowned. At bet365, you can wager on the moneyline, spread, totals, or any prop bet. Customers can also access the Futures market and bet on NBA player props such as the Finals MVP.

Despite leading the series, the Celtics are going into Wednesday night's game as underdogs in a game that will be a pivotal match for the Mavs in Dallas. Wager on NBA Championship odds while there's still time.

Don't miss out — click the BET NOW button and claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets before the NBA Finals end with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.