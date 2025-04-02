bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE Grants $150 in Bonus Bets for Dodgers-Braves, MLB Odds

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

After opening the season as World Series favorites, the Los Angeles Dodgers wrap up their series vs. the Atlanta Braves. You can earn a $150 bonus just for betting on this game when you sign up for a new account using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

One of the more popular sportsbook promos lands new customers $150 in bonus bets after a $5 initial wager. Win or lose, this welcome offer is guaranteed and can be applied to any of your preferred odds today or later in the week.

Sports bettors will find some of the top odds on the Braves-Dodgers at one of the best sports betting sites. Users will also find other exciting games like Angels-Cardinals, Mets-Marlins and Red Sox-Orioles. Use your opening wager to bet on standard lines, same-game parlays or MLB Futures.

As long as you're a new customer, physically located in a state where bet365 is legal, and at least 21 years of age or older, you qualify for the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. Click the BET NOW button to get started and claim $150 in bonus bets today. The First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 offer is also available in all participating states. You can only choose one.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Register For Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Promo Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified April 2, 2025

If you're at least 21 (in most states) and in a state where bet365 operates, you can use the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to sign up for a new account quickly and easily by following these steps at one of the top sports betting apps:

Tap on one of the BET NOW buttons to be redirected to the bet365 registration page. Provide some basic personal information and add the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE in the bonus code box. Confirm your age and geographical location. Make a $10 minimum deposit to activate your account.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - $150 Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Once you've registered you can use the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to make a $5 first wager and once that is process you'll receive $150 in bonus bets at one of the best MLB betting sites. Once you receive the bonus bets, you can use them in any form you like.

The First Bet Safety Net offers you downside bet protect on your opening wager on any team in any game on the schedule up to $1,000. If the bet settles as a loss, you will receive a site credit matching that initial wager. So, if you want to go big on that first bet, you'll have the comfort of a potential second chance.

Bonus bets with bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE expire seven days after they arrive in your account. The sportsbook also has the standard 1x playthrough requirement for bonus bets, which means a single win will turn the credit into cash.

Wager With the bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE for NHL, NBA Bets & More

Hockey takes center ice on Wednesday night with a TNT doubleheader featuring the Rangers-Wild and Avalanche-Blackhawks.

The NBA features a nine-game schedule on Wednesday night including the Knicks-Cavaliers, Spurs-Nuggets and Pistons-Thunder, to name a few.

Saddle up to use the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE for a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer. Click on a BET NOW link and register for this awesome deal.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.