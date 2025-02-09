bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE Secures $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed for Big Game Odds

The Big Game is just hours away and you can be ready to make your best picks as Philadelphia and Kansas City battle for NFL supremacy with an exclusive Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets offer by signing up today as a new customer using bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

There is an alternate $1,000 First Bet Safety Net activated by signing up now using bet365 bonus code. It is rapidly become one of the most popular NFL betting promos in the industry. When you sign up today and make a qualifying first bet of at least $5 on any sports betting market including the Big Game odds, and it loses, you can claim a matching bonus bet valued at up to $1000 that you can use to make more wagers on NFL player props.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up today using bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and enjoy betting on the big game with either a Bet $5, Get $150 offer or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net from one of the nation's leading NFL betting apps.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Sign Up For $150 Bonus for Philly-KC

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Promo Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets Or First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified Feb. 9, 2025

This bet365 bonus code offer is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically located in a state where bet365 online sportsbook is licensed to enjoy this welcome offer. Follow these steps to sign up today.

Download and install the bet365 app onto your iOS or Android device Click or tap the "BET NOW" button to register on bet365's sign-up page. Complete the sign-up form and provide documentation that verifies your identity. Don't forget to type ROTOWIRE in the field provided to activate this first bet offer. Upon approval, choose which welcome offer you would like to claim and use such popular payment methods as a credit card or PayPal to make a first deposit of at least $10.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Offer Details

When you sign up today using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, you unlock the Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets offer simply by placing a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered including Philadelphia vs KC odd odds.

Your welcome bonus will be automatically added to your account once your qualifying first bet is settled and can not only be used to make more NFL picks, but also to get in on the NBA Finals odds as the season enters the home stretch.

You must use this lucrative welcome bonus within seven days of receipt and it cannot be combined with any of the other lucrative promos and bonuses offered by the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

Use bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE for Sunday Night's Big Game

Kansas City will be pursuing an historic third straight championship when they take on Philadelphia on Sunday night, and you can be ready to bet on the biggest game of the year with a welcome bonus by signing up today using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

Click the "BET NOW" link to sign up now and grab your Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus codes offer or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net from one of the industry's leading sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.