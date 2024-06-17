bet365 Promo: Use Code ROTOWIRE for a $1000 Bonus for NBA Finals Betting

Sports bettors can register using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to qualify for a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net welcome offer as the NBA Finals return to TD Garden for Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been dominant throughout the series, while Boston's depth has been a difference-maker against the likes of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, so explore NBA odds and associated betting markets at bet365 to get in on the action before it's too late.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to sign up for a new account using bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets today. New customers can also opt-in for an alternate welcome bonus available at bet365, which is a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets welcome offer on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

bet365 Promo: Use Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Sportsbook Promo First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 Or Bet $5, Gets $150 In Bonus Bets 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified June 17, 2024

Players can sign up with bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets through one of the top sportsbook promos in the marketplace. Follow these steps to register a new bet365 account successfully:

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below, bringing you to the new customer sign-up portal at bet365. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address into the required fields on the new customer sign-up portal. Physically enter ROTOWIRE into the bonus code field. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 with any preferred payment method available on one of the most reputable sportsbooks that accept credit cards. Place a qualifying cash wager on any available sports betting market.

Bet on MLB Odds with bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE

Newly registered bet365 customers can wager on MLB odds with bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE entered during sign-up to qualify for either a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 welcome bonus.

Monday's slate starts with a National League matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, which is a great opportunity to stake a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet credit on the No Run First Inning game prop. Wager Bryce Harper's anytime home run scorer prop when the Philadelphia Phillies host the San Diego Padres or invest in the run total over-under between the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to qualify for a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net welcome offer or a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets alternate welcome bonus today.

bet365 Promo First Bet Safety Net Terms & Conditions

Individuals must be physically present in a state with legal sports betting, at least 21 years old and a first-time customer at bet365 to qualify for either welcome offer using bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE on one of the top sports betting sites available.

The $1,000 offer requires a qualifying cash wager of at least $10 on any available betting market, up to $1,000, and settled as a loss to receive a matching bonus bet credit. Claiming the alternate Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets welcome offer means a new customer must place and settle a $5 qualifying cash wager within 30 days of registering an account. This includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify for the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

Bonus bet credits cannot be withdrawn, transferred or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at bet365. Any bonus bet staked on a subsequent wager does not get returned with any winnings earned, while all bonus bets expire after seven days on one of the best PayPal betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.