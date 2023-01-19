BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - $1000 Bonus Available

There are many generous Arizona promo codes that new bettors can use to sign up for the best Arizona betting apps. But when it comes to the best welcome offer, the one you get with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS should be atop the list.

BetMGM Arizona is loaded with outstanding features including a wide variety of Arizona sports betting markets, a slew of betting types, and up-to-the-second live betting options. There is something for everyone at BetMGM Arizona, so make sure to sign up today with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a $1,000 bonus.

To qualify for this terrific welcome offer, you must be a new BetMGM Arizona user who is at least 21 years old and and physically present in Arizona, or another state where the sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Sign Up With The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For A $1,000 Bonus Available Today

Signing up with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet is easy. Start by clicking through the direct sign-up link below, which will redirect you to the sportsbook's registration portal for new users.

Once there, enter your name, address, phone number, and email. You will also be required to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB so your new account can be verified. Next, you'll be prompted to enter the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code. This is where you will enter ROTOBONUS in the applicable field.

The last step will direct you to make a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the bonus code. Doing so will allow you to use your $1,000 risk-free bet today.

How Do I Use The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get A $1,000 Bonus?

Using the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS gives new users access to one of the best Arizona betting apps. It will also gives you a $1,000 bonus in the form of a risk-free first bet.

The first bet of at least $10 that you place on your new account will qualify as your risk-free bet. If it wins, simply collect your payout and move on to your next wager. But if it settles as a loss, the bonus code will kick in and you will get the full stake of your losing first bet reimbursed to your account in free bets, up to $1,000.

Expect to receive the free bet credits within 24 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet. They expire in seven days, if you don't use them.

The distribution of the free bets will be determined by the value of your losing first bet's stake. If your losing first bet is for less than $50, you will get a single free bet equal to the amount of your initial wager. But if your losing first bet is for $50 or more, then you will receive five free bets, each equal to one-fifth of your losing first bet's stake. For example, if your losing first bet is for $1,000, then you will get five free bets, each worth $200.

There Is A $1,000 Bonus Available With The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

When you use the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, new customers get a $1,000 welcome bonus. The risk-free first bet, up to $1,000, can be used on any sports betting market offered at BetMGM Arizona with no restrictions on odds or bet type.

With that type of flexibility, you will have options when it comes to using your $1,000 bonus. Conservative straight wagers, like NFL moneylines, are in play as are complex multi-sport parlays. No matter the direction you take, BetMGM Arizona will cover the full stake of your first bet, up to $1,000, if it loses.

Use the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to sign up and collect your $1,000 bonus today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.