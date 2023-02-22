BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: $1K First Bet Offer Available

Narrowing down the best Arizona sports betting promos being offered from the top sports betting sites could be difficult since they are all generously similar. However, the differences in these offers sometimes come down to flexibility. Not all offers allow you to use your bonus with no restrictions. There are even offers that force you to use your bonus all at once instead of breaking it up.

This is where the $1,000 first bet offer you get with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS comes in. One of the perks of this offer is the ultimate flexibility you get when it comes to using your bonus, which will be explained later in this guide.

Signing Up With The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get A $1K First Bet Offer Available

Signing up with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 first bet offer is easy. But first, you must qualify. As long as you are at least 21 years old, physically located in Arizona or in another state where the sportsbook is legal to operate, and a new user of the betting app, you will qualify for this terrific bonus offer today.

To sign up with one of the best sports betting apps available today, click through the direct registration link below, which will redirect you to the sportsbook's registration portal for new customers.

Upon registering, enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number. You will also be instructed to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify your new account. Next, you will be required to enter the bonus code, which is ROTOBONUS, in the applicable field.

Finally, make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the offer. Doing so will allow you to use your $1,000 first bet immediately.

Using The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get A $1K First Bet Offer Available

When you use the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, the first bet of at least $10 that you place on your new account will qualify as your first bet. If it wins, great! Collect your payout and move on to your next bet.

But if your qualifying initial wager settles as a loss, the welcome offer will trigger and you will get the full stake of your losing first bet credited back to your account in bonus bets, up to $1,000. Bonus bets will be distributed to your account in two different ways, which are dependent on the value of your losing first bet's stake.

If your losing first bet is less than $50, you will get one bonus bet equal to that value. But if your losing first bet surpasses $50, then you will get five bonus bets equal to one-fifth of your losing first bet's stake each. For example, if your losing first bet's stake is $500, you will get five bonus bets worth $100 each.

Expect to receive your bonus bets within 24 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet. These bonus bets will expire if seven days if you do not use them.

Online sports betting will be coming to Massachusetts next month, and residents of Massachusetts can sign up with one of the best Massachusetts sportsbooks when they use the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Get A $1K First Bet Offer Available With The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

New users can get their hands on a $1K first bet offer available today when they sign up with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

This $1,000 first bet can be used on any open sports betting market offered at BetMGM Arizona with no limitations on odds or bet type.

For example, you can use your first bet offer to bet on NHL odds or to construct a moonshot parlay built from correlated NBA player props and totals. Either way, BetMGM will cover the full stake of your first bet if it loses in bet credits for up to $1,000.

Use the link below to sign up with the bonus code to get your $1,000 first bet offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.