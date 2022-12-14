BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Grab Your Bonus In Arizona

One of the best bonus codes that Arizona bettors can sign up for today is courtesy of BetMGM Arizona.

When you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in Arizona, new users will get a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. This means BetMGM will cover the full stake of your first bet in free bets, up to $1,000, making this one of the best sports betting promos available.

You can qualify for this generous offer today as long as you are at least 21 years old, a new BetMGM Arizona user, and physically located in AZ or in another state where the sportsbook is legal to operate.

Claim The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Grab Your Bonus In Arizona

You can claim the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get your hands on a $1,000 risk-free bet today by clicking through the direct sign-up link on this page. Doing so will reroute you to the BetMGM Arizona new user registration portal so you can sign up with one of the best sports betting sites.

Upon registering, you will be required to enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number. You must also enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes.

The next step will prompt you to enter the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code, which is ROTOBONUS, in the corresponding field. Once your new account is created and verified, make your first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the bonus code so you can instantly use your risk-free bet.

Using The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS TO Grab Your Bonus In Arizona

When you use the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will gain access to one of the best Arizona betting sites, while also gaining a $1,000 risk-free bet.

The first bet of at least $10 that you make on your new account will qualify as your risk-free bet. If your qualifying first bet settles as a loss, the bonus code will kick in and BetMGM will credit your account back in free bets equal to the full value of your losing first bet's stake, up to $1,000.

You will get your free bets within 24 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet. However, free bets will expire in seven days if you fail to use them. When it comes to getting your free bets, they will come in two different ways, depending on the value of your first bet.

If the stake of your losing first bet was less than $50, you will get one free bet equal to that amount. However, if the value of your losing first bet's stake exceeds $50, you will get five free bets worth one-fifth of your losing first bet's stake each.

If you're in Maryland, celebrate the recent launch of sports betting in your state by signing up using the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code. For those in Ohio, online sports betting is coming your way on January 1. Sign up with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code to take advantage of generous pre-live offers today.

Grab Your Bonus In Arizona With The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

You can grab a generous welcome bonus today when you sign up at the link below with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

The best part about this offer is that you can use your $1,000 risk-free bet as well as any free bets accrued from this offer any way you link.

This means that you can use them to bet on any open sports betting market offered at BetMGM Arizona with no restrictions on odds or bet type, including NFL odds, NBA player props, and one-game parlays.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.