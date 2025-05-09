BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - $150 Promo for Pacers vs Cavs & NBA Playoff Odds Tonight

The Pacers can push the top-seeded Cavaliers to the brink of elimination with a win tonight in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Sign up for an account using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and get $150 in bonus bets. If you are located in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia you just need to win a qualifying first bet of $10.

Elsewhere, new customers can sign up for the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS first-bet offer that can earn them a welcome bonus of up to $1,500. This offer can unlock bonus bets valued at up to $1,500 by making a losing qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered by BetMGM, making it one of the industry's leading sportsbook promos.

With two lucrative BetMGM bonus code offers to choose from, you can enjoy more chances to make winning wagers on the Cavaliers vs Pacers odds as a busy weekend of sports betting action gets underway.

Tap the BET NOW button to sign up now using your preferred BetMGM bonus code and make this weekend's NBA playoff picks using one of the nation's favorite sports betting apps.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Collect $150 Promo After Signing Up

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: May 9, 2025

It's easy to join one of leading sports betting sites. Here's how to activate an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the SIGN UP button and use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. If prompted, enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use payment options like a credit card or an online bank and note that BetMGM is also one of the top PayPal betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code Terms & Conditions for Friday, May 9

Players who sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150, can choose from any set of odds and place a $10 wager. If it wins, BetMGM will reward you with $150 in bonus bets, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, choose any set of odds and place a real-money wager up. If that bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If you lost less than $50, you'll get bonus bet.

Bonus bets awarded via either welcome offer can be used on any set of odds in any sports betting market. The bonus bets expire after 7 days and have a 1x playthrough requirement. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS help you get your sports betting adventure off to a rollicking start. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today with one of the leading NBA betting promos.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 For Pacers vs Cavs Odds & More

Friday's Pacers vs Cavaliers betting matchup kicks off a busy night of NBA playoff action that also features a Game 3 clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena, and with hundreds in bonus bets added to your bankroll, you can be ready to make more NBA picks or early wagers on the NBA Finals odds using one of the world's best NBA betting apps.

BetMGM Bonus Code Best Bets for Friday, May 9, 2025

NBA Playoffs Game 3: Cavaliers at Pacers, 7:30 p.m. ET; use a leader among NBA betting sites and more.

Cavaliers at Pacers, 7:30 p.m. ET; use a leader among NBA betting sites and more. NBA Playoffs Game 3: Thunder at Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET.

Thunder at Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET. NHL Playoffs Game 3: Maple Leafs at Panthers, 7:05 p.m. ET; get the latest from one of the leading NHL betting sites for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Maple Leafs at Panthers, 7:05 p.m. ET; get the latest from one of the leading NHL betting sites for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. NHL Playoffs Game 2: Stars at Jets, 9:30 p.m. ET

Stars at Jets, 9:30 p.m. ET MLB: Cubs at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET; use the latest MLB odds and MLB betting promos.

Cubs at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET; use the latest MLB odds and MLB betting promos. MLB: Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

Tyrese Haliburton has played a leading role in the Pacers' impressive NBA playoff march, averaging 18.4 points and 10.7 assists and should not be overlooked on Friday's NBA player props as an attractive -135 bet to record his sixth double-double of the postseason.

For sports bettors looking to get in on the action on the MLB odds, a clash of division leaders highlights tonight's schedule, as the NL East-leading New York Mets host the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs in the first date of a three-game weekend schedule.

Mets slugger Pete Alonso has enjoyed a fast start that has lifted him near the top of the MLB stats in multiple categories and is worthy of value bet on the MLB player props to halt a four-game hitting drought vs the Cubs on home turf.

NHL betting fans can also use the bonus bets earned by signing up with BetMGM bonus code to make their best picks on the NHL odds as the scene shifts to Amerant Bank Arena for Game 3 the thrilling NHL playoff second round series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Regardless of your sports betting focus, you will be ready to make your best bets by signing up now using a BetMGM bonus code. Sign up now for one of the best NBA betting promos of the season by tapping the BET NOW button and get your weekend off to a winning start.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.