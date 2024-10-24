BetMGM Bonus Code: Bet & Get up to $250 for Vikings vs Rams on TNF

The Minnesota Vikings aim to rebound from their first defeat of the season and reclaim sole passion of first place in the NFC North standings when they visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Sports bettors in select states looking to get a head start on NFL Week 8 picks can claim a $1,500 first-bet promo or Bet and Get offer up to $250 in bonus bets by signing up right now using BetMGM bonus code.

Currently, there are three exclusive promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook, with two of them being extremely user-friendly Bet & Get offers:

Bet $10, Get $250 with code ROTOWIRE250 (MI, NJ, PA & WV only)

(MI, NJ, PA & WV only) Bet $10, Get $200 with code ROTOWIREBG200 (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC & VA only)

(AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC & VA only) First-Bet Offer up to $1,500 with code ROTOBONUS (all other states)

BetMGM Bonus Code: Claim up to $250 for Vikings vs Rams

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Bet & Get up to $250 or $1,500 First-Bet Offer 💵 Bet $10, Get $250 (MI, NJ, PA & WV only) ROTOWIRE250 💵 Bet $10, Get $200 (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC & VA only) ROTOWIREBG200 💵 First-Bet Offer up to $1,500 (all other states) ROTOBONUS 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Oct. 24, 2024

To get started, follow these simple steps.

Click the "BET NOW" button to open a new account on BetMGM's sign-up page. Fill out the sign-up form, and provide requested documentation that verifies your identity. Type your code in the promo code field on the sign-up form. Upon approval, use popular payment methods like a credit card, PayPal or Venmo to make a first deposit of at least $10 on the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Terms & Conditions for the BetMGM Bonus Code

If you are a sports bettor in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia signing up at BetMGM for the first time, you can claim an exclusive welcome offer that gets you $100 in bonus bets and a $150 BetMGM casino bonus.

To get started, click the "BET NOW" link. As part of the sign-up process, you will be asked to answer a few simple questions and provide documentation that verifies your identity. Don't forget to type BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250 in the appropriate field on the sign-up to unlock this limited-time offer.

When you make a qualifying first bet of $10 on any sports betting market offered by BetMGM including NFL point spreads and NFL player props, you will automatically receive a $250 bonus, regardless of the outcome of your first bet,

Your $250 welcome bonus is automatically added to your account after your first bet is settled, and is valid to use for seven days.

Bet on Vikings vs Rams NFL Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook

The NBA regular season gets into full swing on Thursday night, highlighted by the defending champion Boston Celtics' clash with the Washington Wizards at Capitol One Arena, and you can add to an exciting evening of NFL and NBA betting action with a first-bet promo or bet and get offer that you can use to make more picks on the NBA odds by signing up now using BetMGM bonus code.

If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, click the "BET NOW" button and enjoy a welcome bonus from one of the world's best sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.