BetMGM Bonus Code: Get $200 in Extra Bets for LSU-Florida & More CFB Odds

The Tennessee Volunteers aim to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive with a fifth straight win when they visit the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night in college football Week 12 betting action and you can be ready to make more winning college football bets as the regular season winds down with up to $1,500 in bonus bets by signing up now for the latest BetMGM bonus code offers.

Depending on what US state you are located in, you can enjoy one of two welcome offers cy signing up today using the BetMGM bonus code.

Bet $10, Get $200 in bonus bets using BetMGM bonus code (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, VA only)

First-Bet Offer that can earn you up to $1,500 in bonus bets (All other states)

New customers taking advantage of these exclusive college football betting promos from the King of Sportsbooks can use their bonus bets to make wagers on this weekend's college football odds and player props, or even get a head start on this season's national championship odds.

Click the "BET NOW" button to get started, and enjoy an exclusive BetMGM bonus code from one of the top sports betting apps in the industry.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Get $200 or $1,500 Offer for Saturday CFB Odds

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Bet & Get up to $200 or $1,500 First-Bet Offer 💵 BetMGM Promo CLICK HERE 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Nov. 16, 2024

These BetMGM welcome offers are exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically located in a US state where BetMGM Sportsbook is licensed.

To get started, follow these simple steps.

Click the "BET NOW" button to open a new account on BetMGM's sign-up page. Fill out the sign-up form, and provide requested documentation that verifies your identity. Type the appropriate BetMGM bonus code for your state in the promo code field on the sign-up form. Upon approval, use popular payment methods like a credit card, PayPal or Venmo to make a first deposit of at least $10 on the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

BetMGM Bonus Code Details for Saturday, November 16

BetMGM has put together lucrative sportsbook welcome offers to suit every budget while enabling new customers to claim hundreds in bonuses.

New customers signing up with the BetMGM bonus code in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolin, and Virginia can claim $200 in bonus bets simply by making a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered by BetMGM including the Week 12 college football point spreads and totals.

Sports bettors elsewhere in the country can take advantage of an ever popular first bet offer unlocked by this BetMGM bonus code that can earn you up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying first bet on BetMGM loses.

Click the "BET NOW" link now to claim the exclusive BetMGM bonus code welcome offer currently available in your state.

Bet on LSU-Florida & More CFB Odds with the BetMGM Bonus Code

With the battle for CFP berths and bowl game eligibility heating up, it is the ideal time to give your college football betting strategy a boost with up to $1,500 in bonus bets by signing up now using the latest BetMGM bonus code.

Click the "BET NOW" button to open an account today, and find out what so many sports bettors are making their college football picks at one of America's favorite credit card betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.