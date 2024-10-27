BetMGM Bonus Code: Get up to $250 in Bonuses for Chiefs-Raiders & More NFL Odds

Sports bettors in select states can claim an exclusive BetMGM bonus code Bet & Get promotion worth up to $250 in bonus bets.

Currently, there are three exclusive promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook, with two of them being extremely user-friendly Bet & Get offers:

Bet $10, Get $250 with code ROTOWIRE250 (MI, NJ, PA & WV only)

(MI, NJ, PA & WV only) Bet $10, Get $200 with code ROTOWIREBG200 (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC & VA only)

(AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC & VA only) First-Bet Offer up to $1,500 with code ROTOBONUS (all other states)

Click the "BET NOW" button and start making more NFL picks with one of the country's favorite sports betting apps after creating your new sportsbook account with this exclusive BetMGM bonus code.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Bet & Get up to $250 for NFL Sunday Betting

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Bet & Get up to $250 or $1,500 First-Bet Offer 💵 Bet $10, Get $250 (MI, NJ, PA & WV only) ROTOWIRE250 💵 Bet $10, Get $200 (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC & VA only) ROTOWIREBG200 💵 First-Bet Offer up to $1,500 (all other states) ROTOBONUS 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Oct. 27, 2024

New customers in any other US state where BetMGM Sportsbook is licensed can enjoy any one of these three offers after signing up with our exclusive BetMGM bonus code.

To get started, follow these simple steps.

Click the "BET NOW" button to open a new account on BetMGM's sign-up page. Fill out the sign-up form, and provide requested documentation that verifies your identity. Type your state's respective code in the promo code field on the sign-up form. Upon approval, use popular payment methods like a credit card, PayPal, or Venmo to make a first deposit of at least $10 on the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

BetMGM Bonus Code for Sunday, October 27

A special welcome offer is now available to new customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, that sets you up with $100 in bonus bets and a $150 casino bonus when you sign up using BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250.

If you are located in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC or VA, you can bet $10 to claim $200 in bonus bets instead. All other states where BetMGM operates in are elligible to claim a $1,500 first-bet promo instead.

You will be asked to answer a few simple questions on a brief sign-up form to open a new account. Once your new account is verified, you can claim your specific bonus bets by making a qualifying first bet of $10 on any sports betting market including NFL player props and Super Bowl odds.

Bet on Cowboys-49ers & More NFL Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook

An epic NFC rivalry gets rekindled on this week's edition of Sunday Night Football, as the San Francisco 49ers play host to the Dallas Cowboys, and sports bettors can cap off an exciting weekend of wagering on the NFL Week 8 odds with exclusive bonus bets after signing up with the BetMGM bonus code.

Click the "BET NOW" button to take advantage of this lucrative welcome offer from one of the world's top credit card betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.