BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts: ROTOBONUS For $1000 First Bet

Unfortunately, the Boston Bruins' historic season ended much earlier than anyone could have predicted. After posting the best regular season record in NHL history, they lost their first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers. Now, Boston sports fans shift their their attention to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs, where they are looking like true contenders.

Sign up with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim the $1,000 first bet offer from one of the top Massachusetts sportsbooks, which you can use to bet on the Boston Celtics. This welcome offer, one of the best Massachusetts sports betting promos, can be claimed to bet on the NBA odds for the 76ers vs. Celtics Game 2 matchup, or it can be used to bet on the Celtics' NBA championship odds as well.

Claim The BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts Offer With Code ROTOBONUS

As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically in Massachusetts, you are able to sign up for the BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts offer today. Use the bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim $1,000 first bet offer, which you can use to bet on the Boston Celtics' playoff odds. Follow these steps to sign up with one of the best Massachusetts betting apps and get started today.

First, click our BetMGM Massachusetts sign-up link to be taken to the BetMGM registration page. Once you are there, provide identifying information in order to verify your identity, including your name, email, and physical address. Enter the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field and depoit at least $20 to activate the offer.

Use BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For A $1,000 First Bet

The Celtics 9.5 point favorites for Game 2. Boston fans looking to get in on the action can sign up for BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to place their bets today. Sign up with one of the best sports betting sites by using the steps above and deposit at least $20. Once you do, the promotion activates and automatically applies the $1K first bet offer.

If your first bet on BetMGM Massachusetts wins, congrats on cashing your very first bet! However, if your promo bet on one of the top PayPal betting sites loses, the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer activates, reimbursing your wager amount in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,000..

Bonus bets from the welcome offer are disbursed in five equal payments of one-fifth of your initial wager. They expire in seven days being reimbursed, so use them before they disappear.

Bet On The Celtics' Playoff Odds With BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts

Game 2 of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics series will be played on Wednesday in TD Garden. It would be really beneficial for Boston to pick up the win at home in Game 2 before switching venues, as the 76ers have been solid at home all season. With a 29-12 record at home the 76ers have been great in Philadelphia, and Boston doesn't want to give them the home court advantage in the series.

Bet on the Boston Celtics to win Game 2 on one of the best credit card betting sites with the BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts welcome offer, which can be claimed with the bonus code ROTOBONUS. By signing up with the steps above, you will redeem a $1,000 first bet, which you can use on 76ers vs. Celtics, or any other odds offered on BetMGM Massachusetts.

With the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you can bet up to $1,000 on the Celtics to win or cover the spread. You can also be Jaylen Brown to go over his points prop or Jayson Tatum to go over his rebounds prop.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.