St. Louis Cardinals Playoff Betting Odds & 2025 Postseason Projections

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are mired in a mini-slump having missed the postseason each of the past two seasons, but the franchise is looking to reverse course and get back to its winning ways in 2025. With online sports betting set to launch at some point in 2025 in the Show-Me State, bettors in Missouri could have access to Missouri sportsbook promos by the time the MLB postseason rolls around, giving them access to dozens of St. Louis Cardinals odds.

That includes the potential of them making the postseason, which currently stands at an inconspicuous +8000 at Caesars Sportsbook. Though players will need to wait until Missouri sports betting launches sometime this fall, there may be value to grab on the Cardinals behind their heavy-hitting offense and strong farm system.

Analyzing Cardinals' Offensive Power & Betting Trends

The Cardinals projected as a middle-of-the-pack offense and that's pretty much where they have been all season. Nearing the midway point, they are tied for sixth in runs, seventh in RBI and seventh in the OPS in the National League. But with second baseman Brendan Donovan leading the way, the Cardinals are third in batting average. It's no surprise, then, that they've been a popular overs pick at sports betting sites .

Bettors will have the chance to wager on a number of offensive outcomes such as totals, player homers/runs/RBIs and more when they're able to sign up at operators using welcome offers like the FanDuel Missouri promo code .

On the mound, veteran Sonny Gray has emerged as the ace, winning seven of nine decisions through the middle of June. But collectively, the Cardinals need more consistency from a pitching staff that is allowing just about four runs per game.

After opening the season with a win total of 76.5, sports betting apps have adjusted the Cardinals' total, as DraftKings had them at -280 to win 80+ games. Bettors will be able to bet on team win totals using offers like the DraftKings Missouri promo code once online sports betting launches in the Show-Me State.

St. Louis Cardinals Playoff Odds & Betting Insights

The National League is stacked this year, with the defending-champion Dodgers (+275), Mets (+800) and Phillies (+850) among the teams with the best championship odds in baseball.

Four of the top 5 teams in the World Series odds – the defending-champion Dodgers (+210), Phillies (+1000), Mets (+1100) and Braves (+1200) – hail from the Senior Circuit. The Cardinals are currently +11000 to win their 12th championship and first since 2011.

The Cardinals are also up against it in the NL Central, but they have improved their odds to +675, second only to the Cubs (-450) in the division.These odds can be found at Caesars Sportsbook, and can be used on wagers after signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code .

Betting sites should begin offering sportsbook promos in Missouri as soon as a launch date is set by the Missouri Gaming Commission. These welcome offers will provide thousands of dollars in bonus bets, first-bet offers and profit boost tokens. For example, the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo could offer up to $300 in bonus bets if it mirrors the national offer.

The future and timeline of Missouri sports betting is coming into focus. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest so you're ready to take advantage of these welcome bonus offers as soon as they're live.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.