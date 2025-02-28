BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Bet $10, Win $150 In Bonus Bets For NBA Friday Odds

Use the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150 to get $150 in bonus bets from a winning first-time $10 wager on one of the NBA's 10-game slate tonight. The schedule is highlighted by the ESPN doubleheader featuring Cavaliers-Celtics and the Clippers-Lakers crosstown battle.

If you are a new customer in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA, or WV, who is using one of the most user-friendly sportsbook promos, you're stepping up to the plate with some ducks on the pond. Just place your first bet, and if it wins, you'll get $150 in bonus bets.

Make sure that first bet has some merit behind it because you're not getting any bonus bets for a losing effort with this welcome offer from one of the most famous sports betting apps. Customers located in any other state where BetMGM is legally operating, get the BetMGM promo code ROTOSPORTS for the $1,500 first-bet welcome offer.

It's a quiet night in college hoops, but there is a big-time matchup on deck with UCLA at No. 20 Purdue, as the Boilermakers look to boost their tournament resume just a few weeks out. There are three NHL games tonight as well, all featuring teams with winning records: Maple Leafs-Rangers, Kings-Stars, Wild-Avalanche. Place your first bet on any of these games and more, and if it wins, you're skating away with $150 in bonus bets using the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Get $150 in Bonus Bets With A Win

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Feb. 28, 2025

New customers, who meet their state's age requirements (21 and over in most cases) and are located somewhere that BetMGM operates, can follow these steps below to sign up with the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150 on one of the top NBA betting sites:

Click the "BET NOW" below to start the process of signing up for a new account. You will be redirected to the BetMGM new-user registration page where you need to enter basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process. Enter the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of at least $10 at BetMGM using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. After creating and funding your account, place your first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 | $150 Promo Terms and Conditions

Before placing your first bet, it is wise to review the terms and conditions for the two BetMGM welcome offers at one of the top online sportsbooks.

The BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150 allows you to wager $10 on your first bet, and if you win, you will receive $150 in bonus bets – no bonus bets will be awarded for a losing wager. For instance, if you use one of the elite NBA betting promos and bet the Celtics to win outright over the Cavaliers tonight in a successful fashion, you will get $150 in bonus bets.

The BetMGM promo code ROTOSPORTS allows new customers to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. If you win on this first-time wager, you will simply keep your earnings. Let's say you use this welcome offer tonight with a similar example from the paragraph above, and you place a $1,500 first-time bet on the Celtics to win outright and if they lose, you would receive $1,500 in bonus bets, awarded as five equal bonus bets of $300 apiece.

Any bonus bets you receive from BetMGM must be used within seven days and have a one-time playthrough feature, which means you must wager the bonus bets once before you withdraw any monetary value from one of the top college basketball betting sites.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 For NBA, CBB, NHL, NASCAR & More

You could have quite the weekend if you bet $10 and come out victorious with $150 in bonus bets from the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150.

There's plenty more action this weekend with NBA, CBB and NHL games lined up. If all of that wasn't enough, MLB Spring Training games are underway, we've got UFC Fight Night, a WBC Lightweight Title Match and the NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas.

Place your first bet tonight, win, and come away with $150 in bonus bets using the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.