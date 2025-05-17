BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Collect $150 Promo for Braves vs Red Sox, MLB Odds Saturday

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

It's a packed MLB rivalry weekend schedule tonight with the Red Sox hosting the Braves at Fenway Park. Bettors can wager on this game or any on the schedule with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150, which delivers $150 in bonus bets for winning a $10 bet in select states. Elsewhere you can claim a first-bet offer up to $1,500 with the code ROTOSPORTS.

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 is available for bettors located in CO, MI, NJ, PA & WV. Just make an opening wager of at least $10 on any game without odds restrictions and if the bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets.

With the first-bet offer up to $1,500 from the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY and MA), bettors in the other participating states can enjoy on of the most best offers among sportsbook promos. It delivers protection on your opening wager. If the first bet settles as a loss, BetMGM will give you a bonus-bet refund that matches the original wager up to $1,500.

BetMGM remains one of the premier sports betting apps on the market and you can qualify for one of the great introductory offers when you register with the BetMGM bonus code.

BetMGM Bonus Code - Sign Up for $150 Promo or $1500 First-Bet Offer

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: May 17, 2025

Join one of leading sports betting sites in minutes. Here's how to activate an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the Sign Up button, then use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. Enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use payment options like a credit card or an online bank and note that BetMGM is also one of the top PayPal betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code Promo - Terms & Conditions For Both Offers

After using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to open an account, choose from any set of odds and place a $10 wager. If it wins, you will get $150 in bonus bets, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, pick any set of odds and place your first wager. If that bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If your loss was for less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet.

Bonus bets awarded via either welcome offer can be used on any set of odds in any sports betting market. The bonus bets expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS help you get your sports betting adventure off to a great start. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today with one of the leading NBA betting promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 for Braves-Red Sox Odds & More

The NBA playoffs are off tonight, but the updated NBA odds are at BetMGM and you can use the BetMGM bonus code on upcoming games for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

BetMGM Bonus Code - Best Bets for Saturday, May 17, 2025

MLB: Astros at Rangers, 7:05 p.m. ET

Astros at Rangers, 7:05 p.m. ET MLB: Cardinals at Royals, 7:10 p.m. ET; bet using one of the top MLB betting sites.

Cardinals at Royals, 7:10 p.m. ET; bet using one of the top MLB betting sites. MLB: Braves at Red Sox, 7:15 p.m. ET; use the latest MLB odds and MLB betting promos.

Braves at Red Sox, 7:15 p.m. ET; use the latest MLB odds and MLB betting promos. UFC Fight Night: Gilbert Burns (+500) vs. Michael Morales (-850), 9 p.m. ET

Gilbert Burns (+500) vs. Michael Morales (-850), 9 p.m. ET NHL Playoffs Game 6: Jets at Stars, 8 p.m. ET; get the latest NHL odds from one of the leading NHL betting sites for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A new welterweight champion was crowned at UFC 315 and now Jack Della Maddelena might have his first opponent if undefeated prospect Michael Morales can get past former top contender Gilbert Burns when the UFC Fight Night returns to the APEX in Las Vegas.

BetMGM has the most MLB betting options among sports betting sites, which means that all of the games tonight are going to be in action, even on the West Coast where the Angels-Dodgers will renew their rivalry.

The BetMGM bonus code is ready to roll for tonight's action. You can register with ROTOBG150 for a Win $10, Get $150 deal (in CO, MI, NJ, PA & WV) or ROTOSPORTS for a first-bet offer up to $1,500.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.