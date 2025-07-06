bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Get $150 Bonus for Gold Cup & Yankees vs Mets Odds Sunday

Use bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to get $150 in bonus bets—guaranteed. Bet on the Cubs-Cardinals, Yankees-Mets, MLB odds or the Gold Cup Championship match today.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup arrives at its exciting conclusion with tonight's championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston. New customers can make a $5 opening wager on this game or any game today and claim $150 in bonus bets after signing up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

Go to one of the BET NOW links to sign up with the bet365 bonus code and when place an opening wager of at least $5 on the Gold Cup, the Yankees-Mets or any game on the schedule in any sport. That first wager will result in $150 of bonus bets sent to your account.

You can choose between two great offers with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, which is why it continues to rate him among the top sportsbook promos available. You can select the 'Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets' promo or a First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The latter deal offers coverage on your opening wager up to $1,000. If the bet loses, you'll get a second chance to win with site credit equal to the amount your wagered up to $1,000.

Once you made your choice, fire up one of the best sports betting apps and register with the bet365 bonus code to begin placing bets. Remember you can only claim ONE of these two amazing offers.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Register Today For $150 in Bonus Bets

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Promo Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified July 6, 2025

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer is exclusively available to new customers. Sign up today for one of the leading sports betting sites:

Tap any BET NOW button on this page and you will be redirected to bet365 sportsbook. Select your state, provide the required basic personal information, create a username and set up a secure password. Accept the terms and conditions. Make sure ROTOWIRE is displayed on the page as the exclusive bet365 bonus code; paste or type it in if not. Verify your location and confirm that you're of legal age to bet (21+ in most places). Choose any banking option bet365 accepts to make a minimum $10 deposit on one of the best credit card betting sites.

bet365 Bonus Code $150 Promo Details for Sunday, July 6

Sign up using bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to unlock an exclusive Bet $5, Get $150 welcome offer or opt to get the First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000 on one of the leading sportsbooks that accepts PayPal.

The Bet $5, Get $150 offer gives you bonus bets, win or lose. The $1,000 offer refunds a lost opening bet with matching credit. Any bet credit awarded via either offer with one of the top MLB betting promos can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. With both bet365 bonus code offers, a bonus bet must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. The credit expires after seven days.

Sign up today for your bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer and back your favorite team or player.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE for Cardinals-Cubs Odds, MLB Lines & More

Make sure to click on a BET NOW link to register with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE you will have access to choose between the Bet $5, Get $150 bonus or the First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 introductory offers.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Best Bets for Sunday, July 6, 2025

MLB: Yankees at Mets, 1:40 p.m. ET; explore MLB Futures or World Series odds.

Yankees at Mets, 1:40 p.m. ET; explore MLB Futures or World Series odds. MLB: Astros at Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET; use one of the leading MLB betting sites for this interleague meeting.

Astros at Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET; use one of the leading MLB betting sites for this interleague meeting. MLB: Cardinals at Cubs, 6 p.m. ET; get the latest MLB odds for this NL Central contest.

Cardinals at Cubs, 6 p.m. ET; get the latest MLB odds for this NL Central contest. Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup Championship Game, USA vs Mexico, 7 p.m. ET

Both the Yankees and Mets headed into the Subway series after stumbling through June, but today's probable pitching matchup between ace Max Fried and former Yankee Clay Holmes put both teams' best options on the mound.

As the Cubs continue to set the pace in the NL Central, they will host the Cardinals in the first half of a Sunday Night baseball doubleheader. The finale of the Rangers-Padres weekend series is the second game on the doubleheader.

Bettors love using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE because all you need to do is make a $5 opening wager on any game available to collect the $150 in bonus bets. Sign up today by tapping on one of the BET NOW links to begin registration.