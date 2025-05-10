BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 Nets $150 Promo for Celtics vs Knicks, NBA Odds & More

We're in the thick of Round 2 in the NBA Playoffs, and the Celtics are on the road as the Knicks have home-court advantage this afternoon. Register for a new account today with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager settles as a win.

One of the most exciting sportsbook promos is available to users in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV. Bettors can make an initial wager of $10 on Celtics-Knicks and if it wins, they will receive three separate $50 bonus bet credits.

New customers in other BetMGM Sportsbook states can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. As one of the best sports betting apps in the country, BetMGM will reimburse a user's initial wager, up to $1,500, if it settles as a loss.

The Celtics are -300 favorites to win the series despite giving up a massive lead and losing Games 1 and 2. Use a leader among NBA betting sites to wager on standard lines, like the moneyline, where the Celtics have hit the moneyline in 29 of their last 35 games.

Click the BET NOW button and make your opening wager with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 or ROTOSPORTS.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 Lets You Register for $150 Promo

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: May 10, 2025

It's easy to join one of leading sports betting sites. Here's how to activate an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the SIGN UP button and use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. If prompted, enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use payment options like a credit card or an online bank and note that BetMGM is also one of the top PayPal betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code Terms & Conditions for Saturday, May 10

Players who sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150, can choose from any set of odds and place a $10 wager. If it wins, BetMGM will reward you with $150 in bonus bets, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, choose any set of odds and place a real-money wager up. If that bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If you lost less than $50, you'll get bonus bet.

Bonus bets awarded via either welcome offer can be used on any set of odds in any sports betting market. The bonus bets expire after 7 days and have a 1x playthrough requirement. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS help you get your sports betting adventure off to a rollicking start. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today with one of the leading NBA betting promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Bet NBA, NHL and MLB Odds & More

Check out the latest NBA odds to make your picks after using the BetMGM bonus code. Take the over on Jayson Tatum's points per game today, for example.

BetMGM Bonus Code Best Bets for Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday boasts endless betting opportunities and at BetMGM Sportsbook, you can find everything you want and more.

In the NHL, the Hurricanes and Capitals will face off for their second playoff meeting. Taking the win in 2019, Carolina are the favorites to win the series. However, the Capitals are the No. 1 seed in the Metro Division this season. Wager on the +140 underdogs for this series.

To begin your sports betting experience, click the BET NOW button ang register with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 today for $150 in bonuses today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.