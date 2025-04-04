BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Win $150 Bonus with $10 Bet on Friday MLB Odds or Final Four

The schedule for MLB betting tonight features a stacked lineup. Make your first bet on any of the games after using the exclusive BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to open an account. You'll get the Bet $10, Win $150 sports betting bonus in select locations.

The BetMGM bonus code offer is one of the top sportsbook promos because it gives you three $50 bet credits if you are Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia and you win your opening wager of $10 or more.

For new customers everywhere else, use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to activate your account with one of the premier sports betting apps for whatever you want to wager on. You'll get the first-bet offer up to $1,500, which refunds a lost opening wager with bonus bets.

Bet on Dodgers-Phillies in an early meeting of MLB powers, Orioles-Royals or any other game set for this evening. Or wait until Saturday to make your opening wager using one of the leading sports betting sites on one of the Final Four national semifinals: Auburn-Florida or Duke-Houston. With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150, you'll get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first wager of $10 or more.

Just tap or click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to start the registration process. Don't wait another moment. Earn $150 now with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and a winning first bet.

Bet $10 on MLB or Final Four & Win to Get $150 with BetMGM Bonus Code

As we begin the weekend, use one of the top college basketball betting sites to create an account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to earn $150 in bonus bets when you win your first bet of just $10 or more and are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV.

In addition to the 14-game schedule for MLB odds today, you could also decide to make your first bet using one of the best NBA betting promos on Suns-Celtics, Thunder-Rockets, Nuggets-Warriors and more. The NBA regular season ends April 13, so every game means that much more.

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 is also perfect to use for the big event of the weekend: Saturday's Final Four in San Antonio. All four of the top seeds from regional play have advanced to the national semifinals, only the second time that has happened. The previous time? Also in San Antonio, in 2008. With one of the top 2025 March Madness betting sites, you'll see Florida-Auburn tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET. Houston vs Duke starts at about 8:49 p.m.

When you use the BetMGM bonus code offer to begin your sports betting journey with one of the best college basketball betting promos, you will also be enrolled in the terrific MGM Rewards Program to earn additional bonus bets and more.

Sign Up Now with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 for $150 Promo Offer

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) / 1st-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: April 4, 2025

If you are a new customer and located where BetMGM is licensed to operate, sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 by following these steps:

Tap any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this part to start the registration process. You will be directed to the BetMGM landing page where you will select the location from where you are betting. Tap or click the SIGN UP button. You will be directed to the BetMGM new-user registration page. You'll enter an email address and provide the required personal information. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. If it's not already filled in for you, enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV. Make sure ROTOSPORTS is entered as the BetMGM bonus code if you are anywhere else. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of at least $10 at BetMGM using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo.

Once you and your account have been verified, you can start betting. With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer, all you need to do is place an opening wager of $10 or more. If it settles as a winner, you will also earn three bet credits, each worth $50.

If you used the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to open your account, make your first qualifying bet. If it loses, you will be refunded with matching bonus bets. If your opening wager was for $50 or more, you will get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager. If your bet was less than $50, you will get one bonus bet.

Any bonus bets you receive from the BetMGM bonus code offer expire after seven days. There's also a 1x playthrough requirement, which means you'll need to wager them once.

Get started today using the BetMGM bonus code offer for your location. You'll have the chance to win $150 in bonus bets or have up to $1,500 in first-bet protection. Either way, tap any of our BET NOW buttons to get rolling and start betting now!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.