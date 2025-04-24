BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Win $150 in Bonus Bets on 2025 NFL Draft Odds & More

The NFL Draft kicks off in a couple of hourse in Green Bay while a heated matchup between the Knicks and Pistons moves to Detroit. Those are two of tonight's highlights, so get your sports betting journey started by using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to open an account. New customers in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia who win their opening wager of $10 or more will receive $150 in bonus bets.

Players elsewhere can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to get the first-bet offer up to $1,500. If your opening bet settles as a loss, you will get matching bonus bets back. One of the best sportsbook promos is available for anything you want to wager on. You'll have access to your welcome offer and all the other great features at BetMGM sportsbook in time for the Titans to go on the clock and tipoff in Detroit.

Whether your favorite NFL team finds its future star tonight or your favorite NBA team earns a critical playoff win, there's something for everyone. First, though, tap a BET NOW button and use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 or ROTOSPORTS with one of the top sports betting apps on whatever interests you the most. Don't wait and register your new account now!

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - $150 Promo for NBA Odds & NFL Draft

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: April 24, 2025

Bet the latest NBA odds and make your picks with one of the top NBA betting apps and the BetMGM bonus code offer before today's playoff matchups and NFL Draft. BetMGM will have a number of team and player props to use for Round 1 of the NFL Draft with one of the premier NFL betting sites.

Best Bets with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 for Thursday, April 24

All signs point to the Titans selecting Cam Ward with the top pick, but there is uncertainty around the rest of the top five picks — including where Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will wind up — that could provide value for bettors who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and win their opening wager of $10 or more. You'll get $150 in bonus bets from one of the best NFL betting promos!

The trio of NBA postseason games shift to the lower seed's home floor, including a Knicks-Pistons series that has been as physical as we expected it would be. Potential NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander squares off against Ja Morant in the Thunder-Grizzlies series. It all starts when you use one of the leading NBA betting promos to register. Sign up now! Tap one of our BET NOW buttons to use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and win $150 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code - Register Now to Claim $150 Bonus or $1500 Promo

To gain this welcome bonus offer and full access to one of the industry's leading sports betting sites, you'll first need to create an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150. Here's how:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the Sign Up button and use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. If prompted, enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Select a banking option and make a deposit of $10 or more. You can use a credit card or an online bank and note that BetMGM is also one of the top PayPal betting sites.

Terms & Conditions for BetMGM Bonus Code Offer - Thursday, 4/24

Players who sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150, can choose from any set of odds with one of the top MLB betting apps and place a $10 wager. If it wins, you will get $150 in bonus bets, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, if your opening bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If you lost less than $50, you'll get bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS help you get your sports betting adventure off to a roaring start. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.