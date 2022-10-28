BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: $1000 Risk-Free Bet On World Series

The 2022 World Series is set, with the first pitching on Friday. Surprisingly, we will see the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros. You can bet on this matchup during the entire World Series by signing up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS are given a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to use on World Series bets, making this one of the best sports betting promos available. We will show you how to sign up and claim your risk-free bet below.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS On World Series Picks

The 2022 World Series begins on Friday, so make sure you get signed up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in order to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet to use. Take the following steps to sign up and claim this welcome promotions.

Begin by clicking our BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS link. This takes you to the BetMGM registration page where you will be asked to provide some personal information, such as your name, email, and physical address, to create an account on one of the best sports betting sites on the market. Insert the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field and deposit at least $50 to activate the promotion and complete the sign-up process.

Redeem Your BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS On The World Series

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates, you can sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and claim a risk-free bet for the World Series. When you follow the steps above and fund your new account with at least $50, the promotion activates to make your first World Series wager eligible for the $1,000 risk-free bet offer.

If your 2022 World Series bet wins, congrats on scoring a profit on BetMGM. However, if your World Series pick loses, the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer activates to reimburse you for the amount of your first wager, up to $1,000, in the form of free bets.

Reimbursed funds from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer will be credited to your account in five payments, with each valued at one-fifth of your first bet amount. Free bets expire after seven days, so make sure to use them within that timeframe.

Make World Series Picks Using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

We have an interesting matchup for the 2022 World Series. The Houston Astros are the clear favorites to win it all. However, the Philadelphia Phillies have been defying the odds all MLB Postseason. Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on this World Series odds risk-free, up to $1,000.

There are many ways you can use your risk-free bet. You can bet on the outcome of Game 1, or you can place Game 1 player prop bets. This includes betting the over on a pitcher's strikeouts, Kyle Schwarber to hit a home run, and many more.

You can also bet the outcome of the entire World Series. If you believe the Phillies will pull off another upset, betting $100 on them to win would return $165. If they lose, you will get your money back, up to $1,000, as long as you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Ohio MLB bettors, sports betting is coming soon to your state and you be able to get started with the BetMGM Ohio bonus code.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.