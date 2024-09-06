BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: $1500 Promo for Eagles-Packers Friday Night Odds & Props

Sports bettors can register with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,500 first-bet offer ahead of tonight's kickoff from Brazil between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

Take advantage of one of the most lucrative sportsbook promos by placing a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet on Green Bay +3 on the point spread at -125 odds on BetMGM. Check out the Anytime TD scorer prop market and bet on Saquon Barkley to score a touchdown against the Packers at -105 odds or take the value with Packers' tight end Luke Musgrave at +350 odds instead.

Download one of the best sports betting apps in the country today onto iOS and Android mobile devices and sign up for a new online sportsbook account with our bonus code to qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets to wager. Enter BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS during sign-up to get up to $1,500 in total bonus bets if your first bet loses on BetMGM Sportsbook today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Details

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 first-bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Sept. 6, 2024

Individuals can register with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets after signing up on one of the top sports betting sites available. Read our step-by-step guide below to expedite the registration process on BetMGM:

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to get to the BetMGM first-bet offer page on the BetMGM website. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address, as well as your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field during sign-up to unlock a $1.500 first-bet welcome bonus. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 with any banking method available on one of the top PayPal betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, to receive matching bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Wager on Eagles-Packers & More Football Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

New BetMGM customers can wager on NFL odds and college football odds with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS used during sign-up.

Place a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet on an NFL anytime touchdown scorer prop bet in the NFL player props market on BetMGM during tonight's game, targeting Eagles running back Saquon Barkley or Packers QB Jordan Love.

Look ahead to Week 2 of the college football slate on Saturday and make the most of one of the best college football betting promos available by placing a first-bet or bonus bet on the No. 4 Texas Longhorns and No. 9 Michigan Wolverines to go under 44.5 total points.

Click on any of our "BET NOW" sign-up links to register using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim one of the top NFL betting promos for Week 1.

BetMGM Promo for Friday, September 6

Players registering with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS have to satisfy a few terms and conditions to become eligible to claim this $1,500 first-bet welcome offer on one of the top credit card betting sites.

To qualify for this $1,500 first-bet welcome bonus, an individual must be physically present in a state with legal sports betting, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer on BetMGM Sportsbook.

A losing first bet settled returns matching bonus bet credit, ranging from $10 to $1,500. If your first-bet loses with a $49 stake or less, a single matching bonus bet credit is returned, while a losing first-bet of $50 or more returns five matching bonus bet credits that equal your full stake placed on a qualifying cash wager. New customers who maximize this first-bet welcome bonus get five $300 bonus bet credits if a $1,500 first-bet settles as a loss. Minimum odds of -10000 are enforced on a qualifying cash wager.

Each bonus bet credit contains a seven-day expiration date. Still, there is no wagering requirement to satisfy, so withdrawing any cash earnings is an accessible feature at any time on BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bonus bets are non-refundable and non-withdrawable and cannot be transferred or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers available at BetMGM. Any bonus bet staked on a subsequent wager does not get returned with any winnings earned. Click the BET NOW button below to get started with one of the highest-rated NFL betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.