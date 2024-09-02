BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - $1500 Promo for Boston College-Florida State Odds

There is only one college football game on the Labor Day schedule, but it's still a great time to check in with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets for the Boston College Eagles at No. 10 Florida State Seminoles (-16.5, o/u: 49.5) matchup.

When you use one of the most lucrative sportsbook promos in the industry and place your first bet at BetMGM, you could get bonus bets back if you suffer a first-time loss. Should you lose on your first bet, you'll get the amount of your first wager back in bonus bets – up to $1,500.

The Boston College-Florida State contest is a lot more interesting with the Seminoles losing their first game of the season – a last-second 24-21 defeat to Georgia Tech last Saturday. As for the Eagles, this will be their season opener, and they have loaded up their schedule with this FSU matchup and another big one at No. 11 Missouri in two weeks.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and enjoy additional chances to make winning bets with $1,500 in bonus bets from one of the country's top sports betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Details

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Sept. 2, 2024

This lucrative welcome offer from BetMGM is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically present in a state where BetMGM Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

To get started up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, follow these simple steps.

Click the "BET NOW" button to open a new account on BetMGM's sign-up page. Fill out the sign-up form, and provide requested documentation that verifies your identity. Type ROTOBONUS in the promo code field on the sign-up form. Upon approval, use popular payment methods like a credit card, PayPal or Venmo to make a first deposit of at least $10 on the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS First-Bet Offer Details

Signing up today using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS activates an exclusive first-bet offer for new customers that can earn you up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Just make a qualifying first deposit of at least $10 and a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market including college football futures and BetMGM player prop bets, and if your first bet loses you will be reimbursed for the full value of your stake, up to a maximum of $1,500.

Bonus bets are automatically added to your account after your losing first bet is settled, and are provided as a single bet if valued at less that $50, or in the form of five bonus bets of equal value if your first bet is $50 or greater.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days and can be used to make more wagers on the LSU vs USC odds. In addition, your bonus bets have a 1x playthrough requirement that enables you to withdraw your winnings quicker with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS..

Bet on MLB Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

While college football action is getting started, MLB pennant races are shifting into high gear. The Labor Day slate includes the Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Twins-Rays and Yankees-Rangers.

So don't delay. Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up today with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and start making your best college football picks and wagers on the MLB odds using one of the world's best sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.