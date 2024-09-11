BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get a $1500 Promo for Wednesday MLB & Bills vs Dolphins Odds

NFL and MLB fans can claim a $1,500 first-bet offer available on BetMGM after signing up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to qualify for this lucrative welcome bonus on Wednesday, September 11.

Download one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace and place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, and if it loses, get matching bonus bet credit to wager on BetMGM's extensive selection of betting markets.

NFL Week 2 has plenty of good matchups to target, including an AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins tomorrow night. Bet on Josh Allen to score a touchdown under BetMGM's Anytime TD Scorer NFL player props market, or take the point total under between the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers after claiming one of the best sportsbook promos in the country.

Or, take a look at any Wednesday MLB odds, including Rays-Phillies, Cubs-Dodgers and others. All of these markets are able to be wagered on after signing up at BetMGM.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to register a new BetMGM online sportsbook account and enter BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS during sign-up to claim a $1,500 first-bet offer today on one of the nation's top sports betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Details

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Sept. 11, 2024

Players can sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,500 First Bet Offer available on one of the most reputable PayPal betting sites in legal sports betting states. Follow our step-by-step below to complete the new customer registration process on BetMGM:

Click the "BET NOW" button below to load the $1,500 welcome offer page on the BetMGM Sportsbook site. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, plus your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Manually enter ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field on the new customer sign-up portal to qualify for the $1,500 first-bet welcome bonus. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any preferred banking method available on one of the top credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, to get matching bonus bets if your first bet settles as a loss.

BetMGM Promo for Wednesday, September 11

Signing up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS includes adhering to certain terms and conditions to qualify for this generous $1,500 first-bet offer.

A sports bettor must be physically present in a state with legal sports betting, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer on BetMGM Sportsbook to claim this first-bet welcome bonus.

Settling a losing first bet yields matching bonus bet credit, anywhere from $10 up to $1,500. A first bet of $49 or less that loses returns a single matching bonus bet credit to wager on BetMGM.

A losing first bet of $50 or more provides five bonus bet credits, each worth 20 percent of the total stake. To maximize the BetMGM first-bet welcome offer, settling a $1,500 first bet as a loss yields five $300 bonus bets.

A first bet must contain odds of -10000 or longer (-125, +100, etc.) to remain eligible for matching bonus bets if it loses. Bonus bet credits each expire after seven days on BetMGM Sportsbook and do not contain any wagering requirements, meaning withdrawals can be made at any time from your cash balance.

No withdrawals or transfers can be made with bonus bets on BetMGM. Bonus bets staked on a subsequent wager do not get returned with any earned winnings. No bonus bet claimed from a separate BetMGM promotional offer can be used as a stake to claim this $1,500 First Bet welcome offer.

Bet on NFL Week 2 & MLB Props with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Individuals can wager on NFL Week 2 odds with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS entered at sign-up to take advantage of one of the best NFL betting promos available.

A qualifying cash wager or bonus bet can be placed on the San Francisco point spread against the Minnesota Vikings. Target the point total over between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, or wager Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at plus odds on one of the top NFL betting sites.

Or, take a look at the latest Wednesday MLB props. Superstars like Bryce Harper, Mookie Betts and Kyle Tucker will all be in action tonight. Wager on any of them and more after signing up.

Bet on NFL odds during Week 2 and any Wednesday MLB props after clicking on any "BET NOW" button on this page to sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,500 first-bet offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.