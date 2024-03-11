BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS + bet365 Bonus Code ROTONC | Get $350 in Bonus Bets in NC

The official launch of online sports betting in North Carolina is finally here, which means bettors all around the state can start signing up with all of the best sportsbooks and betting apps.

Two of the very best operators that are bringing their sports betting services to North Carolina are BetMGM and bet365. Both sites are offering exclusive sign-up offers to new users looking to begin their betting action today.

Unlock a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets offer with BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS, and unlock a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer with bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC.

These are two of the best NC betting promos arriving today for the launch of North Carolina sports betting -- you're not going to want to miss the chance to get started with these North Carolina sportsbooks.

BetMGM NC Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly

BetMGM is one of the most well-known sports betting apps in the entire United States, and they are looking to hit the ground running with this exclusive BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTONC.

Simply create a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook North Carolina, make an initial deposit and bet of $5 and you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets to use on the markets of your choosing.

Click on the "BET NOW" button linked below to get started with a new account. This will take you to the BetMGM North Carolina new-user registration page where you'll need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number. Verifying your identity is also needed, so provide some additional things like your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Make sure code ROTOBONUS is entered into the promo code box. Now, it's time to go ahead and make your first deposit at BetMGM North Carolina. You can use methods like credit cards, debit cards, most online wallets like PayPal and plenty of others.

bet365 NC Bonus Code ROTONC: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Another extremely popular sportsbook that is now live in the Tar Heel State, bet365 is hooking new users up with $200 in bonus bets when they sign up for a new account.

Simply register for an account using bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC, and the offer will automatically be applied to your new profile. Follow the registration process below, make a first-time deposit and then bet at least $5 on the market of your choosing to secure the $200 in bonus bets

Click on the "BET NOW" bet365 sign-up link. Enter your personal identifying information into the sign-up portal at bet365 North Carolina, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter in order to finish registering a new bet365 North Carolina online sportsbook account. Ensure code ROTONC is entered into the promo code box. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any preferred payment method supported at bet365 North Carolina. Log into your account and bet $5 on the sports market of your choosing!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.