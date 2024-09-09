BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Claim $1500 Promo for Jets vs 49ers Odds & Props on MNF

NFL Week 1 action wraps up on the season premiere of Monday Night Football, as the San Francisco 49ers host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium, and you can celebrate the return of NFL football with $1,500 in bonus bets by signing up today using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

The latest first-bet offer from the King of Sportsbooks sets you up with bonus bets valued at up to $1,500 if your first bet on BetMGM loses, and is set to become one of the top NFL betting promos of the 2024 campaign. In addition to giving you more chances to win on Monday's Jets vs 49ers NFL odds, the welcome bonus earned by signing up using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS can be used to make more wagers on the NFL player props, as well as early picks on the Super Bowl odds.

With NFL Week 1 wrapping up, there is no time to delay. Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and enjoy a $1,500 welcome bonus from one of the country's top sports betting apps.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Details

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Sept. 9, 2024

NFL fans can sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,500 First Bet Offer available on one of the nation's top PayPal betting sites. Sign up for a new BetMGM online sportsbook account with this step-by-step guide today:

✅ Click on any "BET NOW" button on this review to go to the BetMGM $1,500 first-bet offer promotional page. ✅ Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address, in addition to your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. ✅ Manually enter ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field during sign-up to qualify and claim a $1,500 First Bet welcome bonus. ✅ Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any preferred payment method supported on one of the most reputable credit card betting sites. ✅ Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, on any sports betting market with odds of -10000 or longer on BetMGM.

Wager on Jets-49ers or Monday MLB Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook

New BetMGM customers can bet on MNF odds with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS after claiming one of the most lucrative NFL betting promos available.

Explore the various NFL betting markets on one of the top NFL betting sites after registering a new BetMGM online sportsbook account and place a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet on the Jets, 49ers or any Monday night MLB odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim its generous $1,500 first-bet offer ahead of Monday Night Football.

BetMGM Bonus Code for Monday, September 9

Sports bettors can register a new BetMGM account with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,500 First Bet welcome bonus available on one of the top sports betting sites, as long as they fulfill select terms and conditions.

An individual must be at least 21 years old, a first-time customer of BetMGM Sportsbook, and physically present in a state with legal sports betting to qualify for this $1,500 first-bet welcome offer.

A losing first bet, up to $1,500, returns matching bonus bet credits to wager, expiring after seven days on BetMGM. A qualifying cash wager of less than $50 that settles as a loss returns a single matching bonus bet while maxing out this first-bet welcome offer with a $1,500 qualifying cash wager that loses returns five $300 bonus bets.

Only one promotional welcome offer can be claimed per registered BetMGM Sportsbook customer and bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be transferred or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers available on BetMGM. Bonus bet credit staked on a subsequent wager does not get returned with any winnings earned.

Bonus bets must be wagered straight, meaning they cannot be combined or divided into different denominations on BetMGM. The cash-out feature is not available for a wager that has a bonus bet as its stake.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.