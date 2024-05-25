BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - Collect $1500 Promo for Game 3 Celtics-Pacers Odds & NHL

Use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to create an account and get a first-bet offer up to $1,500. If your first bet settles as a loss, you will get a refund, in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Make your first wager after using the BetMGM bonus offer for Saturday's conference final games in the NBA and NHL, or on any of the great MLB action with one of the top online sportsbooks. This welcome offer allows you a second-chance bet if your first bet doesn't go according to plan with one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes. Just place your first bet, and if it doesn't win, you'll get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back in return.

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS can be used to create an account and then make your first wager tonight on Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars is also today. In MLB, highlights include Rangers-Twins, Royals-Rays and Yankees-Padres. If your opening wager on any of these games, or anything else, settles as a loss, you'll be backed up by the first-bet protection, up to a maximum of $1,500.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - Sign Up Now & Get $1500 Offer

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: May 25, 2024

If you are a new customer, at least 21 years old and located in a state where BetMGM operates legally, you can sign up for a new account using the BetMGM bonus code by following these steps:

Click on the "BET NOW" below to begin the process of signing up for a new account. You will be redirected to the BetMGM new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process. When prompted, enter ROTOBONUS as the BetMGM bonus code. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10 or more at BetMGM using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Place your first bet at BetMGM.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - How $1500 First-Bet Offer Works

Here are the details to claim the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for up to $1,500 in first-bet protection with the welcome offer at one of the top sports betting apps.

Once you have used the BetMGM bonus offer to create your account and you make your first deposit, it's time to place that first bet on any qualifying sports betting market. If your first bet wins, you'll keep the winnings and all of the bragging rights. However, if that first bet loses, you'll get it back in bonus bets – up to $1,500.

For first-bet losses of $50 or more, you will be refunded with five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, up to a max of $1,500. For opening losses of less than $50, you will get a single matching bonus bet.

The bonus bets expire after seven days. All bonus bets via the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS have a 1X playthrough requirement.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - Bet Celtics-Pacers Odds, NHL Playoffs & More

With the holiday weekend in full swing, it's the perfect time to claim the $1,500 welcome offer you get when you open an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

The playoff action doesn't stop this weekend, as we'll see a Sunday afternoon NHL Eastern Conference Final Game 3 matchup between the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers. Meanwhile, the NBA's Western Conference Finals Game 3 matchup goes down at night between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks.

Whatever your sports betting preferences are, make your first bet after registering for an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. You'll get the great first-bet offer up to $1,500. Sign up right now so you can start betting today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.