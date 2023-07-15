BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - Get $1000 In Bonus Bets

You can claim the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $1,000 in bonus bets using one of the premier sportsbook promo codes in the United States.

Click on any of the "BET NOW" links on this page to register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account to claim the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS first bet welcome offer, up to $1,000. Use any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds when placing your initial wager at one of the top online sportsbooks in the marketplace.

As long as your are at least 21 years old, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a first-time customer at BetMGM, you are eligible to claim this fantastic $1,000 first bet off using one of the best sportsbook promo codes to experience the vast betting markets and robust functionality of BetMGM.

Use the "BET NOW" button below to sign up and create a new BetMGM account to secure this first bet welcome offer that gives you a $1,000 first bet offer today.

Sign Up Using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get $1000 In Bonus Bets

New customers can sign up using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $1,000 in bonus bets as part of its generous first bet welcome offer on one of the top sports betting apps.

Begin your sign-up process by clicking on any of the "BET NOW" links on this page. That takes you to the new customer registration portal, where you are prompted to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, email address, phone number, and home address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to successfully verify your identity and validate the creation of your new BetMGM Sportsbook account.

Make sure to manually enter ROTOBONUS into the Bonus Code field during the BetMGM registration process. Once your identity is verified, you can fund your new BetMGM account with an initial $10 deposit, then place your first wager, up to $1,000, to participate in the first bet welcome offer at BetMGM.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS And Get $1000 In Bonus Bets

You can use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and get $1,000 in bonus bets if you wind up with a losing first bet.

After your initial $10 deposit using PayPal or the top credit cards, find your preferred betting market, bet type, and odds before wagering up to $1,000. Then, wait for your initial bet to settle. Losing first bets will send you bonus bet credits, worth the full amount staked on your losing initial wager, maxing out at $1,000.

Bonus bet credits arrive within 24 hours of your losing first bet settling, staying valid for seven days until expiring in your BetMGM account. Make sure to use all of your bonus bet credits while they remain active.

Bonus bets are sent to new customers in two different denominations. If you stake less than $50 on your losing first bet, BetMGM sends a single bonus bet credit equivalent to the full amount staked. However, if you wager $50 or more on your losing first bet, you get five bonus bet credits, each worth one-fifth of the value of your losing first bet. For example, placing a maximum $1,000 on your losing first bet rewards you with five $200 bonus bet credits into your new BetMGM Sportsbook account.

Get $1000 In Bonus Bets With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

You can get $1,000 in bonus bets with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim this lucrative first bet welcome offer as a new customer at BetMGM.

Golf continues to be a top sports betting market during the summer sports schedule, offering numerous bet types and odds to satisfy a wide variety of preferences. Bet on golf betting markets, such as the outright winner at an upcoming event, or dig into the PGA player props market, wagering on 3-ball matchups or round totals. You are free to use your $1,000 first bet as you please, which is why so many bettors enjoy using BetMGM.

Click on any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to sign up for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Claim the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to receive a first bet welcome offer that insures your first bet, up to $1,000, if it winds up settling as a loss, as the PGA Tour begins to wind down its 2023 season.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.