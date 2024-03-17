BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for March Madness Odds, NCAA Bracket

It's nothing but net today! As the countdown ticks towards the March Madness bracket reveal, new sports bettors can get an exclusive welcome bonus using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. New users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with their first wager. Sign up, make your first deposit and bet, and if that bet settles as a loss, BetMGM will return it with bonus bets up to $1,500.

After Selection Sunday, the First Four will play March 19 and 20, and you won't want to miss out on this season's competition. Using one of the best online sportsbook promo codes, you can score $1,500 in bonus bets to wager on March Madness betting odds.

To get started you will need to be a new customer at BetMGM Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older. Click the BET NOW button below to sign up for a new account.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get a $1,500 First-Bet Offer for March Madness Betting

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: March 17, 2024

New users can register with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets. As one of the top sports betting sites, the bonus bets can then be used to wager on March Madness odds. Follow the steps below:

Click the BET NOW button. This link will take you to the registration portal at BetMGM Sportsbook. Create a username and password and enter a valid email address. Enter personal identifying information including your name, mailing address, phone number, date of birth, and last four digits of your SSN. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and agree to the Terms and Conditions before submitting your registration. After BetMGM Sportsbook verified your account, make a minimum deposit of $10 using online banking, debit or credit card or PayPal.

BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code Details

After using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, simply make your first deposit and wager. If that first bet settles up to a loss, get the amount returned to you by BetMGM Sportsbook up to $1,500.

You'll have seven days to use the entire amount of your bonus bets or they will expire. Bonus bets cannot be used on odds or profit boosts. They will also have a 1x playthrough requirement.

Bet on Sweet 16 & Other NCAA Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

You can get started with one of the best sports betting apps now using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to bet on Sweet 16 and other NCAA odds in the upcoming weeks.

The Sweet 16 is scheduled to play on March 28 and 29. You can check out the latest college basketball odds before placing your first wager. Leading the Atlantic Coast division, UNC has +1800 odds to win the overall championship. As last season's runner-up, they have some work to do to get ahead of other teams like Houston and Purdue, who lead the Big 12 and Big Ten, respectively.

Bet on UNC odds, and many others, including moneyline, spread, or game props. At BetMGM, users will also get a 33% odds boost when wagering on college basketball. Sign up today and reap the benefits of up to $1,500 in bonus bets and more using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.