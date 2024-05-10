BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $1500 in Bonus Bets for Friday, May 10 Odds

It's a great time to use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and place your first bet with a $1,500 first-bet offer. The NBA playoffs are in full swing and after two huge road victories, the Timberwolves are hosting Game 3 against the Nuggets with a 2-0 lead in the series. Meanwhile, the Knicks are headed to Indiana to take on the Pacers in Game 3 of that series.

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS is one of the best welcome offers on any of the sports betting apps. The NBA postseason is such a great time to wager and this offer allows you to do it with a degree of confidence. If your first bet loses, you know that you will be refunded with bonus bets and given a second chance to win that money back.

In addition to the exciting NBA postseason action, you can also use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to bet on some MLB action. There are some exciting divisional matchups this weekend including the Yankees at the Rays, the Dodgers taking on the Padres and the Braves facing the Mets.

BetMGM Bonus Code Details

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: May 10, 2024

This promotion can be easily secured by any new user who is 21 or older and located in a BetMGM state. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS is one of the most accessible offers across the top sports betting sites and can be secured by following these steps:

Click on any of the BET NOW links in this article. Enter the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS in the applicable field. Enter a few personal details to verify your identity. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your account.

Bet on Knicks-Pacers & More NBA Playoff Odds with BetMGM Promo ROTOBONUS

BetMGM has odds boosts every day for all customers across almost every sport, and are perfect for the NBA Playoffs. These are bets taken from the biggest events of the day and given higher odds with no strings attached. You will simply get a larger payout on bets you may have already wanted to place.

The same-game parlay is another great way to bet. This feature allows you to combine player props with the spread, moneyline and total for a game into one parlay. You can add as many legs to your same-game parlay as you wish to increase the odds and potential payout. This is a great way to bet small and win big on just one game.

These are all great ways to bet once you have signed up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Instructions

After launching your account, it is time to place your first bet with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. This bet will be covered up to $1,500 and you can place it on any pregame sports market.

If that first bet is a winner, you will get a cash payout like on any standard bet. If that bet loses, you will be refunded with bonus bets. If you wager $50 or more, you will be refunded with five bonus bets that each equal 20% of that bet amount. If you wager less than $50, you will be refunded with a single bonus bet.

Unlike some sportsbook promo codes, the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS comes with a playthrough requirement of 1x. That means you only need to wager your bonus bets once to get any winnings in cash. You have seven days to wager those bonus bets before they expire.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.