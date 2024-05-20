BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $1500 in Bonus Bets for Monday, April 20 Odds

Get your sports betting journey started after opening an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to get the $1,500 first-bet welcome offer. If your first bet settles as a loss, you'll get a refund, in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500.

The BetMGM bonus offer is one of the top sportsbook promo codes because it gives you a second chance with a large first-bet protection limit. Place your first bet; if it loses, you'll get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back from one of the leading sports betting apps .

Make your first bet for today's big Game 7 in the NHL playoffs between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks for a trip to the Western Conference Finals. In MLB betting , the action gets started early, at 12:20 p.m. ET, with two great pitchers going against each other with Dylan Cease of the Padres facing Chris Sale of the Braves. Other top games from around the league include the Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees, and a playoff rematch from last season between the Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers.

However you want to bet, create an account first using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and get the $1500 first-bet offer.

Get $1,500 in Bets with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: May 20, 2024

New customers who are 21 and older and located in a state where BetMGM legally operates can follow these steps to sign up for a new account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to get to the BetMGM registration forms. You will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process. When promoted, enter ROTOBONUS as the BetMGM bonus code. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10 or more at BetMGM using one of the many payment methods like credit cards , debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo.

BetMGM Bonus Code - Bet on Stanley Cup Playoffs, NBA Conference Finals & More

With the conference finals about to start in the NBA playoffs, it's a great time to open an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS so you can get the $1500 first-bet offer.

It's a big week ahead and you can use one of the premier NBA betting sites to place your wagers. We now have our conference finals matchups in the NBA and they are about to be set for the NHL playoffs. Starting on Tuesday, the Boston Celtics return from a break to face the Indiana Pacers, while the Dallas Mavericks begin their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, the NHL Eastern Conference Finals begin between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers, while the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Stars and the winner of the Oilers-Canucks series starts on Thursday.

Get your betting started after opening an account using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. You'll get first-bet protection up to $1,500. Sign up now!

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS | How $1500 First-Bet Offer Works

Bet on anything available at BetMGM after creating a new account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and get your $1,500 first-bet offer.

Here's how the BetMGM bonus offer works: After creating and funding your account, go ahead and place your first wager at BetMGM. If that first wager wins, you'll celebrate your winnings. However, if that first wager loses, you will be awarded bonus bets as a refund – up to $1,500.

For opening-bet losses of $50 or more, you will get five bonus bets back, each worth 20% of your original wager. If your first-bet loss was for less than $50, you will get one matching bonus bet returned to your account.

Any bonus bet awarded via the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS expires after seven days. Bonus bets have a 1X playthrough requirement.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.