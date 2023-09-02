BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $200 For College Football Picks

College football season is here, and it's the best time to sign up for with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200 to get $200 for college football picks and more.

With the Georgia Bulldogs looking to three-peat, fellow SEC powerhouses Alabama and LSU at their heels, and incredible teams for Michigan, Ohio State, and USC, this promises to be a college football season filled with so much action to be placed on one of the best sports betting apps anywhere.

Sign Up With The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200 And Get $200 For College Football Picks

First, hit the "BET NOW" button below to register as a new customer with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200. Then enter your personal information: full name, phone number, email address and physical mailing address. After inputting your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN, you're ready to bet with one of the top sportsbook promo codes.

When you complete the BetMGM verification process, simply make a first-time qualifying deposit of at least $10 using one of the reliable PayPal betting sites. The minimum deposit is $10, but you can deposit as much as $200 to cover the maximum amount of this great offer.

Use The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200 To Get $200 For College Picks

New bettors who use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOGET and place an initial bet of $10 will be credited with $200 in Bonus Bets to be used on any available sports betting market. It's that simple. After creating and funding your account, all you have to do is place an initial wager of $10 or more.

The $200 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account in the form of four $50 Bonus Bets. After placing your initial wager on college football odds, you'll be ready to get started.

Get $200 For College Football Picks With BetMGM Using The Bonus Code ROTOFB200

Now that you are registered with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200, it's time to put down that first bet. The college football season is here, so you can put up to $200 on your first-time bet. If you lose, you will receive $200 to bet on future college football games and more.

If you feel good about Michigan -36.5 to run it up against East Carolina, it's a bet. Or will Alabama cover the 39.5-point spread against Middle Tennessee? You could bet that instead. You could also bet on college football national championship odds and Heisman Trophy odds, if you feel like looking into the future. Simply use the convenient app to make the bet, and you're on your way to earning up to $200 in Bonus Bets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.