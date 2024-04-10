BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get a $1500 Bonus for Wednesday NBA Odds, Masters & UFC 300

New customers can sign up using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to qualify for a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer available on one of the top sports betting sites in the country.

As long as a bettor is at least 21 years old, physically present in a state with legal sports betting and a first-time customer at BetMGM, they can claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

The 2024 Masters begins on Thursday from the iconic Augusta National Golf Club. Jon Rahm will look to defend his title after surging late in the final round last year to win his first green jacket. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, who won in 2022, has been red-hot on the PGA Tour this season, nearly pulling off three consecutive wins entering Thursday's opening round from Augusta National. It's why oddsmakers have him pegged as the odds-on favorite at +400 in the outright betting market.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and get up to $1,500 with a losing first wager settled today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Details

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 first-bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: April 10, 2024

Sports bettors can sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer using one of the top credit card betting sites.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to get started. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter before a BetMGM online sportsbook account is fully registered. Ensure promo code ROTOBONUS is entered. After signing up successfully, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any preferred payment methods supported at BetMGM, which is among the most reputable PayPal betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, and get matching bonus bets if a first-bet loses.

BetMGM Sportsbook Promo for Wednesday Betting

Individuals can use BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets on one of the best sports betting apps to wager.

A qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, can be placed on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds at BetMGM. If the first-bet is less than $50 and loses, a single bonus bet credit arrives matching that stake. However, a qualifying cash wager above $50 yields five bonus bet credits, each worth 20 percent of the total amount of the qualifying wager, up to $1,500. Thus, a $1,500 losing first-bet returns five, $300 bonus bets to wager.

Bonus bets must be wagered straight and cannot be split across multiple wagers or dividied into smaller denominations. Bonus bets expire after seven days and arrive within 24 hours after a losing first-bet is settled at BetMGM. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers available at BetMGM, while any bonus bets staked on a subsequent wager do not get returned with any winnings earned.

Get Bonus Bets for Masters Odds, UFC 300 & More with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Sports bettors can wager their bonus bets or qualifying cash wager on The Masters and UFC 300 after registering with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS ahead of Thursday's opening round and Saturday night's main card with one of the top-tier golf betting and UFC betting promos available.

There are dozens of golfers to wager in the outright betting market at The Masters, with lucrative odds for even the favorite, which happens to be Scottie Scheffler. UFC 300 has Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill as its main event in the light heavyweight division, with oddsmakers slightly favoring Pereira at -150 moneyline odds. However, Hill's 12-1-0 record is marginally better than Pereira, who has suffered two losses in his UFC career.

Don't forget about MLB and NBA betting markets, as their schedules have plenty of games to wager. Whether it's MLB game props, such as No Run First Inning, or NBA player props, including total three-pointers and alternate assists, use a qualifying cash wager or bonus bets on any preferred matchups in these leagues.

Take advantage of this first-bet welcome offer today by signing up using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.