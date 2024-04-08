BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get a $1,500 First-Bet Offer for April 8, NCAAB Title Game

New sports bettors can register with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer available at one of the top sports betting sites across the country. The men's National Championship between UConn and Purdue is just a few hours away from starting, making now the perfect time to get started with this $1,500 offer from BetMGM.

If you are at least 21 years of age, a new customer at BetMGM Sportsbook and physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, you qualify for one of the best online sportsbook promo codes currently available.

Now that the National Championship Game is set, bettors can wager on their preferred winner after exploring the latest college basketball odds for No. 1 seeds, Purdue vs UConn.

Click the BET NOW button to get started and claim a $1,500 bonus using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS today. This is one of the best March Madness betting promos and college basketball betting promos available to be claimed for the National Championship. You aren't going to want to miss out on it.

BetMGM Bonus Code Details

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: April 8, 2024

New users can register with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer using one of the most popular sports betting apps. You'll want to follow these easy steps below:

Click the BET NOW button. This link will take you to the registration portal at BetMGM Sportsbook. Enter basic personal information, including your name, phone number, mailing address, email address, DOB and last four digits of your SSN. Enter the bonus code ROTOBONUS into the appropriate box. Make a first-time deposit, up to $1,500, using a convenient payment method like credit card, online banking, or PayPal. Place your first-time bet with a max of $1,500 to unlock the welcome deal.

Wager National Championship Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Customers who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS can wager on NCAA Title odds.

Purdue will take on UConn tonight, Monday, April 8 as the next champion is hours away from being crowned. Oddsmakers have UConn pulling off a back-to-back win — a feat that would make the Huskies the eighth team in history to do so.

Wager on either No. 1 seed with bet types, including moneyline (UConn -300, Purdue +230), spread (UConn -6.5, Purdue +6.5), and Over/Under (145.5). The Huskies -300 odds translates to a 75% win probability.

Click the BET NOW button and sign up for a new account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer for NCAA Title odds tonight.

BetMGM Sportsbook Promo

After creating a new account using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, you'll want to make a first-time deposit and wager. Bet the entire $1,500 to take full advantage of the welcome offer. Then, wait for your bet to settle.

If your wager settles as a win, you will be paid out in normal fashion. However, if your bet loses, you will be paid back in an amount matching your first-time bet. Bonus bets will be delivered to your BetMGM Sportsbook account and can be used for subsequent wagers, with the exception of using them towards odds boosts or profit boosts.

Bonus bets are also prohibited from being withdrawn, transferred, or used on other promotional offers. They will expire within seven days.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.