BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get a $1,500 Promo for Monday MLB Odds & NFL Preseason

Kick off the week in winning fashion by claiming the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. New sports bettors who register for an account can earn up to a $1,500 welcome deal if their initial wager settles as a loss.

This second chance offer can be yours by accessing one of the best sports betting apps across the country. You can bet on NFL preseason matchups and MLB odds. The final week of preseason is upon us, as teams prepare for the regular season. Wager on games including Dolphins-Buccaneers on Friday or Vikings-Eagles on Saturday. Meanwhile, tonight boasts exciting MLB games like Diamondbacks vs Marlins and Pirates against reigning World Series Champs, Rangers.

To get started, follow the simple steps below and take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos today — the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS — and explore endless opportunities on BetMGM Sportsbook.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Claim a $1,500 Offer for Monday MLB Odds & NFL Preseason Betting

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Aug. 19, 2024

To sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, you must be a new customer, who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where BetMGM legally operates. Follow the steps below to get started on setting up your new account.

Click on the "BET NOW" below to begin the process of signing up for a new account. You will be redirected to the BetMGM new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process. Enter the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of least $10 at BetMGM using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. After creating and funding your account, place your first bet.

Bet on Monday MLB Odds, NFL & College Football with BetMGM Promo ROTOBONUS

After registering with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and creating an account with one of the best sports betting sites in the US, you can wager on today's Monday MLB odds, any Week 3 NFL Preseason odds and the upcoming start of college football season. NCAAF Week 0 kicks off on Saturday with Florida State-Georgia Tech in Dublin, Montana State-New Mexico, SMU-Nevada and Delaware State-Hawaii.

BetMGM is one of the top college football betting sites on the market. If you are interested in wagering on CFB Week 0, signing up with BetMGM is a no-brainer.

This week's NFL Preseason schedule has multiple games each day from Thursday to Sunday! You could place a wager on tonight's games and still have enough for next week with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Details

Before you place your first bet on one of the top betting apps, let's review the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS terms and conditions.

After placing your first wager at BetMGM, go ahead and wait on the outcome. If that first wager wins, you'll get to keep your earnings, but you will not receive any bonus bets. However, if that first wager loses, you will receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

If you do receive any bonus bets, they will come in one of two ways. For instance, first-time losing wagers of $49 or less will be given as one singular bonus bet. However, if the first-time losing wager is $50 or more, you'll get five separate bonus bets in the amount of your first wager. This means that if you take full advantage of the $1,500 welcome offer and that's how much your first-time losing wager is for, you will receive five $300 bonus bets.

The bonus bets have a one-time playthrough feature and must be used within 14 days before expiring.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.