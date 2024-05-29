BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get a $1500 Promo for Wednesday, May 29 Odds

New customers can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,500 first-bet welcome bonus available on one of the best sports betting apps in legal sports betting states. Sports bettors who qualify for this welcome offer can wager across several popular sports betting markets on Wednesday night after claiming one of the best betting promos in the country.

You can get a headstart on wagering on Mavericks-Timberwolves Game 5 odds or you can wager on any of the Wednesday MLB odds.

Register a new BetMGM online sportsbook account by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to qualify for up to a $1,500 welcome bonus while wagering on one of the top sports betting sites available.

BetMGM Bonus Code Details

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: May 29, 2024

Players can qualify for a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS entered during sign-up while wagering on one of the best PayPal betting sites. Use these steps to successfully sign-up for a new BetMGM online sportsbook account today:

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to complete the registration process. Physically enter ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field on the BetMGM new customer sign-up portal. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any preferred payment method available on one of the premier sportsbooks that accept credit cards. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, wagering any preferred sports betting market.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Terms & Conditions

Sports bettors can sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS but must fulfill certain terms and conditions to qualify. This includes being a first-time customer at BetMGM, physically present in a legal sports betting state, and at least 21 years old.

A first bet of less than $50 settled as a loss returns a single matching bonus bet credit at BetMGM. Any qualifying wager of $50 or more that settles as a loss yields five matching bonus bet credits, so a $1,500 losing first bet settled returns five $300 bonus bets to wager.

No withdrawals or transfers can be made with a bonus bet at BetMGM. All bonus bets contain a seven-day expiration date and cannot be split across multiple wagers or divided into smaller denominations, meaning they must be wagered straight. Any bonus bet staked on a subsequent wager does not get returned with any winnings earned.

Wager NHL Odds & NBA Player Props with BetMGM Bonus Code

Newly registered BetMGM customers can wager NHL odds and NBA player props with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS entered during registration to seize up to $1,500 in bonus bets today.

Wager NBA odds, like point spread and totals, or invest in NBA Championship odds in the futures market, backing the Dallas Mavericks or Boston Celtics. Stanley Cup odds are a lucrative futures market for NHL bettors, especially with both Conference Finals series guaranteed to go at least five games.

Wager a bonus bet or stake a qualifying cash wager on Zach Hyman to score a goal in the any time goal scorer prop market to take advantage of one of the best NHL betting promos in legal sports betting states. Or, bet on the Stars' moneyline and take the under in the total goals betting market instead.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to register with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.