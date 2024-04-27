BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get up to $1500 in Bonus Bets for April 27 Odds

New customers can sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer while wagering on one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace.

With the NBA and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs underway, it's a perfect time to place a qualifying cash wager or bonus bets on NHL odds, such as puck line and totals, taking advantage of one of the most lucrative NHL betting promos available. At BetMGM, the Carolina Hurricanes are the current favorites to win with +450 Stanley Cup odds.

To get started, click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new BetMGM online sportsbook account with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS entered during sign-up to qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Details

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: April 27, 2024

Sports bettors can register using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with a losing first bet settled after claiming this generous welcome offer available on one of the best sports betting sites in the country.

Use these steps to complete the registration of a new online sportsbook account at BetMGM:

Click on the "BET NOW" button below. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to finish the registration process at BetMGM. Make sure to manually enter ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field on the BetMGM sign-up portal. After registering, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any preferred payment method available on one of the top PayPal sportsbooks. Then, place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, on any available betting market, bet type, and odds to get a matching rebate in the form of bonus bets if the first bet settles as a loss.

Bet on Saturday NBA Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Players can enter BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to qualify for a $1,500 first-bet welcome bonus after signing up for one of the best credit card betting sites.

The NBA playoffs have started, meaning there are hundreds of betting markets to target with a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet at BetMGM. Explore NBA Championship odds in the NBA futures market, which currently has the Boston Celtics favored to win at +140 odds.

NBA player props, such as total three-pointers made, along with other NBA odds, like first-quarter spread, are available for Saturday's four-game slate. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, or any bonus bets earned with a losing first bet settled on one of the best NBA betting apps available.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

A newly registered customer who is physically present in a state with legal sports betting and at least 21 years old can bet on NHL Stanley Cup Playoff and NBA playoff odds after signing up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS today.

Settling a losing first bet with a stake of less than $50 yields a single bonus bet credit into newly registered BetMGM online sportsbook accounts. A losing first bet with a stake of $50 or more returns five bonus bet credits, each worth 20 percent of the qualifying stake. This means a $1,500 losing first bet nets five $300 bonus bet credits.

Bonus bets must be wagered straight, meaning they cannot be divided into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers at BetMGM. No withdrawals or transfers can be made with bonus bets, including opt-in to other recurring promotional offers. BetMGM bonus bet credits expire after seven days and when staked on a subsequent wager, do not get returned with any winnings earned.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.