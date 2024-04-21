BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get up to $1500 in Bonus Bets for Sunday NBA Odds

Sports bettors can register a new online sportsbook account using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS during sign-up to qualify for a $1,500 first bet welcome offer available on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

The NBA playoffs are ready to get underway, meaning there's hundreds upon thousands of NBA odds, such as NBA player props and NBA Championship odds, to target on the BetMGM app and site. LeBron James and Anthony Davis held off a relentless New Orleans Pelicans team during the 7-seed vs. 8-seed play-in tournament game in the Western Conference, despite Zion Williamson scoring 40 points. Now, they'll face the defending champion Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic during Round 1, which is a team the Lakers have struggled to beat over the past couple of seasons.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new account using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $1500 in Bonus Bets for NBA Playoff Odds

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: April 21, 2024

New customers can sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to qualify for a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer:

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to finish creating a new BetMGM online sportsbook account. Enter code ROTOBONUS. After signing up successfully, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 using any preferred payment methods available on one of the top PayPal sportsbooks. Then, place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, on any available betting market, bet type and odds to qualify for matching bonus bets with a losing first bet settled.

Bet on Mavericks-Clippers & More NBA Playoff Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Sports bettors can wager on NBA playoff odds after registering with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bet credit available on one of the top sports betting sites in the nation.

In NBA futures markets at BetMGM, the Boston Celtics (+180) and Denver Nuggets (+300) are the two clear favorites to win the 2024 NBA Finals. The Nuggets are led by their star center, Nikola Jokic, while Jayson Tatum is a perennial All-Star for the Celtics. Boston gets home-court advantage to lean on throughout their playoff run in the Eastern Conference this postseason, while Jokic and the Nuggets will host LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the 2-seed vs. 7-seed matchup in the Western Conference.

MLB betting markets are also abundant this time in the sports calendar. Since BetMGM offers one of the best MLB betting promos via its $1,500 first-bet welcome bonus, so new users can wager various MLB odds and markets, including run line, totals and No Run First Inning props in the MLB game props market.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below and use BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to qualify for a $1,500 first bet welcome offer today.

BetMGM NBA Bonus Code for Sunday, April 21

Individuals who are at least 21 years old, first-time customers at BetMGM and physically present in a state with legal sports betting can sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS,

Settling a winning first bet returns no bonus bet credits. Losing first bets return either a single matching bonus bet credit if the qualifying stake is less than $50, or five matching bonus bet credits for any qualifying stake greater than $50. Therefore, a $1,500 losing first bet settled yields five $300 bonus bet credits to wager with at BetMGM.

There is a seven-day expiration date associated with each bonus bet credit and they cannot be withdrawn, transferred or used to opt into other ongoing promotions at BetMGM. Bonus bets staked on a subsequent wager do not get returned with any winnings earned.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.