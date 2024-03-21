BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get up to $1.5K in Bonus Bets for March 21

NCAA Tournament First Round action has already gotten underway today with plenty more big games on the schedule, and you can set yourself up to make your best bets on the March Madness odds with a bonus of up to $1,500 by signing up today using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

One of this year's top March Madness betting promos available anywhere in the country, this exclusive welcome offer for new customers enables you to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet on BetMGM loses. With a $1,500 bonus in hand, you will be well positioned to make more March Madness picks, BetMGM player prop bets and wagers on the college basketball point spreads and futures as NCAA Tournament action shifts into high gear.

Click any BET NOW button below to sign up using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, and claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets from one of America's top credit card betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code Details

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: March 21, 2024

The latest first-bet offer from the "King of Sportsbooks" is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically present in a US state where mobile sports betting is legal and BetMGM Sportsbook is licensed. To sign up using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, follow these simple steps.

Click on the "BET NOW" link in this article to start the sign-up process on BetMGM's sign-up page. Complete the sign-up form by providing the personal information requested, along with documentation that verifies your identity. Don't forget to type ROTOBONUS in the field provided to activate this first bet offer. Once your new account is verified, you can use a credit card, PayPal or Venmo to make a qualifying first deposit of at least $5 using the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Bet on March Madness Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

It remains a three-way race atop the national championship odds between the UCONN Huskies, Houston Cougars and Purdue Boilermakers as this year's Big Dance gets into full swing and you can be ready to make even more wagers on the March Madness odds and player props with up to $1,500 in bonuses by signing up today using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

A couple teams have already punched their ticket into the Round of 32, including Michigan State and Creighton, with plenty more spots set to be decided later today.

Sign up before your game of choice tips off by clicking on the "BET NOW" link below, and bring your March Madness betting experience to the next level with up to $1,500 in bonus bets from one of the world's best sports betting apps.

BetMGM Sportsbook Promo

The latest welcome offer activated by signing up using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS enables you to make a qualifying first bet of at least $5 on any sports betting market offered by the "King of Sportsbooks," and if your first bet loses, you will be reimbursed for the full value of your first bet stake, up to a maximum of $1,500.

The bonus bets earned through this lucrative first bet offer are automatically added to your account once your losing first bet is settled and can be used to make more college basketball picks on the March Madness moneyline and point spread, and even the national championship futures.

Keep in mind that your bonus bets must be used within seven days, and cannot be combined with any other sports betting promos offered by BetMGM Sportsbook.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.